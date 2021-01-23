| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 6: D6 buyers not afraid to take on major revamp

87 Bushy Park Road, Terenure, Dublin 6, went for €1.05m last June Expand

87 Bushy Park Road, Terenure, Dublin 6, went for €1.05m last June

Alison Gill

Covid didn’t have too much impact on values in Dublin 6.

In the main prices held firm. In the year ahead we can expect some apartment values to take a small hit and bungalows to see values rise slightly above the average trend.

But the average price for D6 holds firm at €850,000.

