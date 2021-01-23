Dublin 6: D6 buyers not afraid to take on major revamp

Covid didn’t have too much impact on values in Dublin 6.

In the main prices held firm. In the year ahead we can expect some apartment values to take a small hit and bungalows to see values rise slightly above the average trend.

But the average price for D6 holds firm at €850,000.

The two/three-storey over basement is also static at €1.738m, with our local expert agent Eunan Doherty not envisaging any further rises this year.

Dublin 6 is the target area for those looking to trade up from surrounding areas like D6W and Portobello.

The large period properties which date from the Victorian era onwards are seen as the ‘forever home’ target for many wealthy southside based families.

Average Price €850,000

Areas Rathgar, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Palmerston, Milltown, Sandford, Dartry,Terenure

Up 0%

One Year Forecast + 1%

Assessing Agent DNG

House Type 2020 2021 2022 3-bed Semi €850,000 €850,000 €860,000 4-bed Semi €925,000 €925,000 €935,000 5-bed Semi €1,000,000 €1,000,000 €1,000,000 5-bed Detached €1,503,000 €1,503,000 €1,503,000 3-bed Bungalow €650,000 €650,000 €665,000 4-bed Bungalow €711,000 €711,000 €725,000 One-bed Apartment €305,000 €305,000 €300,000 Two-bed Apartment €480,000 €480,000 €465,000 2up/2Down €545,000 €545,000 €550,000 3-bed Terrace €688,000 €688,000 €700,000 2-bed Cottage €534,000 €534,000 €550,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €516,000 €516,000 €525,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €643,000 €643,000 €650,000 2-bed Townhouse €571,000 €571,000 €575,000 3-bed Townhouse €643,000 €643,000 €650,000 2-bed Mews €571,000 €571,000 €575,000 3-bed Mews €740,000 €740,000 €755,000 3-bed Duplex €643,000 €643,000 €640,000 Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement €1,738,000 €1,738,000 €1,738,000 Detached House On Own Grounds €4,462,000 €4,462,000 €4,462,000

Property Hotspot: Rathgar

The village had a particularly strong year with a lot of people trading up from places like Terenure and Harold's Cross

Select an area Carlow Cavan Clare Cork City Centre Cork City North Suburbs Cork City South Suburbs Cork City West Suburbs Cork County East Cork County North Cork County West Donegal Dublin 1 Dublin 10 Dublin 11 Dublin 12 Dublin 13 Dublin 14 Dublin 15 Dublin 16 Dublin 17 Dublin 18 Dublin 2 Dublin 20 Dublin 22 Dublin 24 Dublin 3 (Clontarf only) Dublin 3 (exc Clontarf) Dublin 4 Dublin 5 Dublin 6 Dublin 6W Dublin 7 Dublin 8 Dublin 9 Dublin North County Dublin South County Dublin West Galway City Galway County Kerry Kildare North Kildare South Kilkenny Killarney Laois Leitrim Limerick City Centre Limerick City Suburbs Limerick County Longford Louth Mayo Meath Monaghan Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary North Tipperary South Waterford Westmeath Wexford Wicklow North Wicklow South How much is your House worth in 2021?

Actress Amy Huberman and her husband Brian O’Driscoll have filled their Instagram accounts with pictures of their newly refurbished Rathmines red-brick.

Doherty can see plenty more affluent young couples following in their footsteps.

“We’ve experienced a lot of activity from the ‘trade-up’ market, with people selling in surrounding areas like Harold’s Cross.”

Like the Huberman-O’Driscoll experience, many of these homes are in need of major renovation, with some still in flats.

That work is extraordinary expensive right now but it’s the price you have to pay if you want to live in this neck of the woods.

Doherty says that renovations absolutely aren’t putting buyers off and they all have their building calculations done and factored into the price.

“Supply did not meet demand last year, but I would expect that to improve in 2021 and to start matching up with the interest that’s out there,” says Doherty.