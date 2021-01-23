Dublin 6: D6 buyers not afraid to take on major revamp

Premium
Covid didn’t have too much impact on values in Dublin 6.
In the main prices held firm. In the year ahead we can expect some apartment values to take a small hit and bungalows to see values rise slightly above the average trend.
But the average price for D6 holds firm at €850,000.
The two/three-storey over basement is also static at €1.738m, with our local expert agent Eunan Doherty not envisaging any further rises this year.
Dublin 6 is the target area for those looking to trade up from surrounding areas like D6W and Portobello.
The large period properties which date from the Victorian era onwards are seen as the ‘forever home’ target for many wealthy southside based families.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€850,000
|€850,000
|€860,000
|4-bed Semi
|€925,000
|€925,000
|€935,000
|5-bed Semi
|€1,000,000
|€1,000,000
|€1,000,000
|5-bed Detached
|€1,503,000
|€1,503,000
|€1,503,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€650,000
|€650,000
|€665,000
|4-bed Bungalow
|€711,000
|€711,000
|€725,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€305,000
|€305,000
|€300,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€480,000
|€480,000
|€465,000
|2up/2Down
|€545,000
|€545,000
|€550,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€688,000
|€688,000
|€700,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€534,000
|€534,000
|€550,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€516,000
|€516,000
|€525,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€643,000
|€643,000
|€650,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€571,000
|€571,000
|€575,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€643,000
|€643,000
|€650,000
|2-bed Mews
|€571,000
|€571,000
|€575,000
|3-bed Mews
|€740,000
|€740,000
|€755,000
|3-bed Duplex
|€643,000
|€643,000
|€640,000
|Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement
|€1,738,000
|€1,738,000
|€1,738,000
|Detached House On Own Grounds
|€4,462,000
|€4,462,000
|€4,462,000
The village had a particularly strong year with a lot of people trading up from places like Terenure and Harold's Cross
Actress Amy Huberman and her husband Brian O’Driscoll have filled their Instagram accounts with pictures of their newly refurbished Rathmines red-brick.
Doherty can see plenty more affluent young couples following in their footsteps.
“We’ve experienced a lot of activity from the ‘trade-up’ market, with people selling in surrounding areas like Harold’s Cross.”
Like the Huberman-O’Driscoll experience, many of these homes are in need of major renovation, with some still in flats.
That work is extraordinary expensive right now but it’s the price you have to pay if you want to live in this neck of the woods.
Doherty says that renovations absolutely aren’t putting buyers off and they all have their building calculations done and factored into the price.
“Supply did not meet demand last year, but I would expect that to improve in 2021 and to start matching up with the interest that’s out there,” says Doherty.
Irish Independent