Dublin 4: Values rise by 4pc as a two-tier market develops

Prices in Dublin 4 are up 4pc on average on a year ago and this is where some of Ireland’s biggest city homes are located.

Two of the five most expensive house sales in Ireland in 2022 took place Dublin 4, with 73 Ailesbury Road selling for €11.7m and the newly-built 20 Shrewsbury Gardens fetching €6.95m.

However, D4 was recently beaten by both Blackrock and D6 in a survey of Ireland’s most expensive Eircodes.

Christopher Bradley of Sherry FitzGerald says there’s a huge variance in how different property types are performing.

Average Price €570,000

Areas Ballsbridge, Ringsend, Irishtown, Sandymount, Donnybrook, Merrion

Up + 4%

One Year Forecast + 3%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

For example, values of three-bed semi are up 5pc but the price of one-bed apartments is up by less than 3pc. Two-up two-downs, meantime, have held their value at €525,000.

Three and four-bed semis are most in demand here but some do better than others.

House Type 2022 2023 2024 3-bed Semi €950,000 €1,000,000 €1,100,000 4-bed Semi €1,150,000 €1,250,000 €1,300,000 5-bed Semi €1,425,000 €1,450,000 €1,475,000 5-bed Detached €1,650,000 €1,750,000 €1,750,000 3-bed Bungalow €845,000 €850,000 €875,000 4-bed Bungalow €960,000 €975,000 €1,000,000 One-bed Apartment €340,000 €350,000 €350,000 Two-bed Apartment €500,000 €525,000 €525,000 2up/2Down €525,000 €525,000 €535,000 3-bed Terrace €595,000 €625,000 €640,000 2-bed Cottage €525,000 €540,000 €550,000 2-bed Townhouse €510,000 €525,000 €525,000 3-bed Townhouse €595,000 €675,000 €675,000 3-bed Duplex €660,000 €675,000 €675,000 2-bed Mews €890,000 €900,000 €900,000 3-bed Mews €1,150,000 €1,250,000 €1,250,000 Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement €1,750,000 €1,850,000 €1,900,000 Period 4/5 Storey-over Basement €2,150,000 €2,250,000 €2,300,000 Large Detached Period Own Grounds €3,550,000 €3,600,000 €3,600,000

“It’s a two-tier market — houses needing refurbishment and then houses that are ready to walk into. Given the cost of refurbishment and the availability of builders, the ready-to-go houses are most sought after and get that ‘bonus price’,” says Bradley.

The market is still characterised by a lack of supply. Even with the big tech firms such as Meta and Google allowing remote work in 2022, and later in the year the likes of Meta and Twitter laying off staff, homes in nearby Irishtown and Ringsend continue to be sought-after. First-time buyers are particularly active in both locations. There were 76 sales in Ringsend in 2022, compared with 101 in 2021, highlighting fast diminishing stock.

New, high-end homes have also been coming on to the market in D4 and selling at various speeds.

Apartments at Lansdowne Place, off Shelbourne Road, have been selling slowly. But the vast majority of the 22 units on the Property Price Register changed hands for more than €1m each.

Property Hotspot: Ringsend / Irishtown

Very popular with first-time buyers who want to buy in Dublin 4 at the more affordable end of the market

Locals waiting to downsize want to see what Cairn does with its RTÉ lands, bought at a record price some years ago. Construction should begin this year.

The developer has been given the go ahead by Dublin City Council to build 688 apartments and a hotel on the former RTÉ campus lands.

Looking at the year ahead, Bradley says the price of some property types may remain static, while others will rise and predicts an average increase of just 2pc.

He concludes that all will depend on the availability of builders to renovate homes, whether interest rates continue to rise and if inflation levels off.