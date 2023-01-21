| 6.1°C Dublin

Dublin 4: Values rise by 4pc as a two-tier market develops

No 14 Durham Road, Sandymount, was sold for €1.45m by Sherry FitzGerald Expand

Prices in Dublin 4 are up 4pc on average on a year ago and this is where some of Ireland’s biggest city homes are located.

Two of the five most expensive house sales in Ireland in 2022 took place Dublin 4, with 73 Ailesbury Road selling for €11.7m and the newly-built 20 Shrewsbury Gardens fetching €6.95m.

