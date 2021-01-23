| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 4: Property shortage helps to keep prices buoyant

9 Holyrood Park in Sandymount, Dublin 4, sold for €1.175m last July

9 Holyrood Park in Sandymount, Dublin 4, sold for €1.175m last July

Alison Gill

Herbert Park in Dublin 4 was recently at the centre of a controversial property demolition.

Last September, the home of Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, the only leader to be killed during battle in the 1916 Rising, was bulldozed to the ground despite objections from historians, councillors and the department of art and culture.

Residents weren’t too happy about it either. Calls have been made to rebuild the house, with locals wanting a review of the planning for the site, where 105 apartments are due to be constructed.

