Dublin 3 (excluding Clontarf): Supply in D3 an issue but values are holding firm

36 Susanville Road in Dublin 3 sold for €341,000 in October Expand

Alison Gill

Covid-19 hasn’t had a massive impact on property values in Dublin 3.

While many predicted drops of 10pc or more because of the pandemic, this northside suburb has seen prices hold firm.

The proximity to the city, along with a good choice of schools and shops has meant that Marino and Fairview are continuing to be popular with young families.

