Dublin 3 (excluding Clontarf): Supply in D3 an issue but values are holding firm

Covid-19 hasn’t had a massive impact on property values in Dublin 3.

While many predicted drops of 10pc or more because of the pandemic, this northside suburb has seen prices hold firm.

The proximity to the city, along with a good choice of schools and shops has meant that Marino and Fairview are continuing to be popular with young families.

The former local authority houses in Marino are now mostly privately owned, with many having undergone extensive renovations.

They were originally built in 1924 and the design came from the garden city movement in the UK.

When completed, the scheme had 1,283 houses, plus another 70 on Philipsburgh Avenue for private purchase.

Average Price €400,000

Areas Fairview, Marino, Ballybough, Clonliffe, East Wall, Dollymount, North Strand

Up 0%

One Year Forecast 0%

House Type 2020 2021 2022 3-bed Semi €462,000 €462,000 €462,000 One-bed Apartment €210,000 €210,000 €210,000 Two-bed Apartment €305,000 €305,000 €305,000 1-bed Cottage €263,000 €263,000 €263,000 2-bed Cottage €310,000 €310,000 €310,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €315,000 €315,000 €315,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €400,000 €400,000 €400,000 2-bed Townhouse €273,000 €273,000 €273,000 3-bed Townhouse €368,000 €368,000 €368,000 3-bed Duplex €368,000 €368,000 €368,000 Large Period Over Basement €499,000 €499,000 €499,000 2up/2Down €315,000 €315,000 €315,000 3-bed Terrace €404,000 €404,000 €404,000

Property Hotspot: Marino

The perennial favourite with young families due to the proximity to a number of schools and the very strong community

These ex-council houses are amongst the most sought-after in the postcode now, with those in good condition fetching premium prices.

In January last year, No42 Brian Avenue, an extended four-bed, sold for €595,000, while the sale of No14 St Declan’s Road (a three-bed Mansard-style terraced home) in October for €525,000 proved that the pandemic didn’t put buyers off.

This was very welcome for agent Peter Quigley of Gallagher Quigley, who was worried about the market when Covid hit. “I was concerned that buyers would run for the hills,” he says.

“Some transactions that were at the point of sale agreed as we entered the first lockdown fell through, but not as many as you would expect given the extraordinary events taking place.”

Limited supply kept prices steady throughout the year, with three-bed semis averaging €462,000 and larger period homes fetching an average of €499,000. Some were lower and some were higher, like No28 Waverley Avenue in Fairview that sold for €525,000.

Like other parts of the city, supply will be an issue this year, but a new development that’s underway on Griffith Avenue might help ease the pressure.

Cairn Homes is working on the site of what will be Griffith Wood. The 385-apartment scheme promises to deliver homes in a parkland setting with a creche and gym for residents.

The locals, however, aren’t jumping up and down with excitement about the forthcoming development, with many objections lodged at planning stage, but Quigley still expects good demand when it’s launched.

He is “cautiously optimistic” for the year ahead and believes prices will remain steady.