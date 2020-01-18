Dublin 3 (Excluding Clontarf): Marino market brisk 

Some parts of Dublin weathered the rough years of the recession better than others. And one of these was Dublin 3. Its proximity to the city and Docklands, as well as the establishment of small communities in places like East Wall and Marino have meant that the postcode has been consistently popular with buyers at all levels.

Most house types are up in value by 5pc, with vendors being more realistic about their prices generally and a steady stream of buyers looking to move into the area.

Three-bed semis are up in price from €440,000 to €462,000, while ex-Corporation two-beds have moved from €300,000 to €315,000. Large period properties in Fairview have increased in value from €475,000 to €499,000.

Agent Peter Quigley of Gallagher Quigley says the condition of the houses offered is playing a big part in the prices being achieved. "With the cost of builders on the rise and uncertainty over availability, more buyers are looking for turnkey properties. We had a lovely house in Croydon Green in Marino that we listed at the start of November last year with an asking price of €475,000. There was a lot of interest straight away and it went for €513,000 within a few weeks."

In what is traditionally a quieter time of year, Quigley was busy at the end of last year. "Like the rest of the country, Brexit did hang over Dublin 3 at the start of last year. Around the middle of the year, there was definitely pent-up demand from people who had been sitting on the fence with all the uncertainty. It did influence decision-making for some people and there was no urgency because they wanted to wait and see what happened. By the end of the year, they saw nothing had changed, so they went for it. There was an element of herd mentality too, where once people see others moving, they follow."

Houses in Marino moved quickly in 2019 as the popularity of the area continued to grow.

Schools like St Vincent de Paul, Maryfield and Ardscoil Rís are all in the catchment area, which is a big draw for young families for whom schools are a big factor.

Quigley doesn't think there will be much change in the market this year. "I don't see prices rising by anything more than single low digits. If someone has money in their back pocket and they're ready to go, I'd say if they can afford it, go for it. In the medium to long-term, they're not going to regret the investment."

Online Editors