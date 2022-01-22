Dublin 20: Why 200 yards can mean a €100,000 difference in house prices

There is strong demand for properties in Chapelizod where this townhouse at No 1 The Moorings sold for €387,000

How much is your House worth in 2022?

Prices in Dublin 20 rose by an average of 7pc last year but there were some outlier property types.

The ever-popular three-bed semi and the three-bed terrace saw their values go up by 8pc.

And when it comes to Dublin 20, a lot depends on where you are. If you have a property in Chapelizod, your house value is going to be very different to that of one in Palmerstown.

In parts of Chapelizod, a three-bed semi could cost €650,000, while in Palmerstown it would be more like €550,000.

Average Price €450,000

Areas Chapelizod, Palmerstown

Up + 7%

One Year Forecast + 7%

Assessing Agent Berkeley & Associates

Even within Palmerstown itself, there are big price divides. You’ve got the newer area around Palmerstown Manor, Oak Court and Wheatfield where standard three-bed semis are selling for anything between €350,000 and €420,000.

But move 200 yards down the road to Palmerstown Drive and you have the same house, maybe with a bit of redbrick and higher ceilings, and you’re adding €100,000.

House Type 2021 2022 2023 3-bed Semi €418,000 €450,000 €486,000 4-bed Semi €463,000 €495,000 €530,000 3-bed Bungalow €342,000 €362,000 €384,000 One-bed Apartment €208,000 €216,000 €225,000 Two-bed Apartment €253,000 €265,000 €278,000 2up/2Down €303,000 €312,000 €320,000 3-bed Terrace €436,000 €470,000 €505,000 2-bed Townhouse €285,000 €294,000 €302,000 3-bed Townhouse €408,000 €420,000 €432,000

“It’s a different market,” says local agent Roger Berkeley. “The Drive is the holy grail of Palmerstown. A lot of people build over the garage to create a five-bed and stay there forever.”

At the lower end, there wasn’t quite as much appetite for one-bed apartments which went up by 4pc on average and haven’t been too popular with buyers.

“The bank wants people to buy a two-bed because if they fall on hard times, they can rent out a room to help with the mortgage,” says Berkeley.

He says the new wave of buyers in the area are very clued in and come to viewings knowing exactly what they want.

Property Hotspot: Palmerstown Drive

Good-sized family homes with a lot of potential give buyers the opportunity to buy a house for life.

“It’s great to deal with these buyers. It’s a much more informed market. Buyers for houses in need of renovation are all entering into the bidding with their costs and timeline already worked out.”

For the year ahead, Berkeley says: “There’s no reason why there won’t be similar increases given that there is no problem getting a mortgage and the demand is high.” He predicts a rise of 7pc on average.