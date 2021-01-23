Dublin 20: A tale of two towns as Chapelizod bids soar

How much is your House worth in 2021?

The difficulty with defining an average property price in Dublin 20 is the major price gap between the two main areas in the postcode.

Over the years, certain parts of Chapelizod would have shown similar prices to Palmerstown, but at this point Chapelizod has broken away to record much higher prices.

While a three-bed semi in Palmerstown sits at between €340,000 and up to €370,000 with an extension, that same property type in Chapelizod could now go above €500,000, according to local agent Roger Berkeley.