Dublin 20: A tale of two towns as Chapelizod bids soar

The difficulty with defining an average property price in Dublin 20 is the major price gap between the two main areas in the postcode.
Over the years, certain parts of Chapelizod would have shown similar prices to Palmerstown, but at this point Chapelizod has broken away to record much higher prices.
While a three-bed semi in Palmerstown sits at between €340,000 and up to €370,000 with an extension, that same property type in Chapelizod could now go above €500,000, according to local agent Roger Berkeley.
Our tables present average prices taking in both D20 areas.
“The two roads in Palmerstown that achieve highest prices are Palmerstown Drive and Hollyville.
We recently sold one in Hollyville for €557,000 but even at that, if you moved that to Chapelizod, you could add another €50,000.”
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€410,000
|€418,000
|€439,000
|4-bed Semi
|€454,000
|€463,000
|€486,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€335,000
|€342,000
|€360,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€204,000
|€208,000
|€218,000
|2up/2Down
|€297,000
|€303,000
|€318,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€427,000
|€436,000
|€458,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€281,000
|€285,000
|€285,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€400,000
|€408,000
|€420,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€248,000
|€253,000
|€265,000
The prices may differ, but the interest is the same in both areas.
Prices are up generally by 2pc and forecast to rise by 5pc in 2021. Berkeley says that since they reopened last June after lockdown, there has been huge demand for the limited amount of stock on the market.
“Stock is low, so houses are selling quickly, with two weeks for a sale agreed,” says Berkeley. “Closed viewings weeded out time-wasters, so the process is now a lot more streamlined.
The buyers who are out there are fairly discerning, so they know exactly what they want.”
Houses on this quiet cul-de-sac in Palmerstown don't come up too often but when they do, there is a lot of interest from families looking to trade up
Houses close to the river in Chapelizod are seen as the ideal home in the area in these restrictive times, with No22 Belgrove Park, a four-bed semi in need of a lot of work, achieving €590,000 late last year. Berkeley predicts that the current lack of supply in Dublin 20 will lead to a further rise of 5pc.
Irish Independent