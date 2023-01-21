Dublin 2: Top-end prices set to soften as buyers seek smaller pads

Evidence of the growing trend of investors exiting the market is being acutely felt in Dublin 2, where the profile of buyers has completely flipped.

Prices are up on average by about 6pc across the board on last year. However, properties in the sub-€400,000 bracket proved particularly strong performers, and increased in value by 7pc.

A one-bed apartment which would have sold for €314,000 last year is currently averaging €335,000 on the market now, while a one-bed cottage has risen from €320,000 to €342,000.

“Dublin 2 is very much an apartment district,” says local agent Owen Reilly, for whom this category of stock represents 81pc of his sales. “Five years ago 80pc of them would have been bought by investors but that dropped to 35pc 12 months ago and in the last quarter of 2022, just 24pc were.”

Average Price €448,000

Areas South City Centre, Quays, Grand Canal Dock, Pembroke, Leeson, Temple Bar

Up + 6%

One Year Forecast + 1%

Assessing Agent Owen Reilly

Reilly attributes the dramatically reduced investor demand to the same reasons private landlords are selling up in large numbers, namely taxation, regulation and limited returns. “Most of the properties in the city are rent-capped and are therefore not of interest to investors,” he says.

The profile of the most current buyers changed throughout the year too. Reilly noticed that in the first six months of last year 20pc of his clients were affluent families from the country or overseas-buyers looking for bases in Dublin, most buying with cash.

House Type 2022 2023 2024 One-bed Apartment €314,000 €335,000 €338,000 Two-bed Apartment €423,000 €448,000 €448,000 Three-bed Apartment €497,000 €521,000 €521,000 2up/2Down €456,000 €483,000 €483,000 3-bed Terrace €495,000 €520,000 €520,000 1-bed Cottage €320,000 €342,000 €345,000 2-bed Cottage €445,000 €471,000 €475,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €440,000 €466,000 €470,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €470,000 €493,000 €497,000 2-bed Townhouse €470,000 €498,000 €502,000 3-bed Townhouse €511,000 €536,000 €536,000 2-bed Mews €667,000 €693,000 €693,000 3-bed Mews €750,000 €780,000 €780,000 3-bed Duplex €496,000 €521,000 €521,000 Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement €1,025,000 €1,075,000 €1,075,000 Period 4/5 Storey-over Basement €1,552,000 €1,600,000 €1,570,000

“That demand unwound somewhat in the second half of the year,” he says, “with younger first-time buyers responsible for the most activity in the market up to €450,000. There was also an increasing trend of non-Irish professionals in the multi-national sector, who have been living and working here a number of years, now keen to put down roots and opting to buy instead of continuing to rent.”

According to Reilly, most of the overall growth was between January and August last year when supply was very low but a big increase in supply of properties in the autumn coupled with buyer sentiment being negatively impacted by rising interest rates, cost of living inflation and growing economic uncertainty brought it back down.

This year Reilly is predicting that the only price growth will take place in lower end of the market. “The rest should stay quite flat and it might even come back a little bit in the upper end.”.

But he also foresees investors coming back, eventually, especially with such a vital need for rental in the city centre.

Property Hotspot: Off Mount Street

The Georgian Quarter between Merrion Square and Grand Canal Dock

“For now most will want to wait to see better value and better returns and are hoping the Government will do something to make it worth their while Although politically unpopular, they will have to do something about it eventually,” he says.