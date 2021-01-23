| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 2: City centre boost as tech executives put down roots

15 Grattan Street in Dublin 2 sold last May for €603,000

Alison Gill

The residential market in Dublin 2 is currently being buoyed by overseas tech executives.

They were attracted to Ireland four or five years ago by work, but now, after meeting a partner or having children, they are ready to call Dublin home.

The buyers are usually aged between 30-50 and have been paying big rents, so they are happy to take on a mortgage, which is often cheaper, according to estate agent Owen Reilly.

