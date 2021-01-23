Dublin 2: City centre boost as tech executives put down roots

Premium
The residential market in Dublin 2 is currently being buoyed by overseas tech executives.
They were attracted to Ireland four or five years ago by work, but now, after meeting a partner or having children, they are ready to call Dublin home.
The buyers are usually aged between 30-50 and have been paying big rents, so they are happy to take on a mortgage, which is often cheaper, according to estate agent Owen Reilly.
Within this new group of buyers, there is an interest in period homes within the city limits.
“A lot of these houses are in need of complete renovation, but there are buyers there who like the idea of taking on a project like this. Number 16 Grattan Street went sale agreed last month to a couple who both work in tech and aren’t Irish, with young children,” says Reilly.
“We also just sold a period house off Grand Canal Street to a techie for €800,000. We’ve a renovated house in Pearse Square coming on the market for €1.2m and I think there’s a good chance a tech executive will buy that too.”
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|One-bed Apartment
|€308,000
|€305,000
|€311,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€428,000
|€415,000
|€423,000
|2up/2Down
|€439,000
|€443,000
|€452,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€476,000
|€481,000
|€486,000
|1-bed Cottage
|€314,000
|€311,000
|€317,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€428,000
|€432,000
|€441,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€428,000
|€432,000
|€441,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€457,000
|€461,000
|€466,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€449,000
|€453,000
|€463,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€487,000
|€492,000
|€497,000
|2-bed Mews
|€648,000
|€648,000
|€654,000
|3-bed Mews
|€729,000
|€729,000
|€736,000
|3-bed Duplex
|€487,000
|€487,000
|€492,000
|Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement
|€995,000
|€1,005,000
|€1,025,000
|Period 4/5 Storey-over Basement
|€1,568,000
|€1,537,000
|€1,552,000
|Three-bed Apartment
|€487,000
|€487,000
|€492,000
Apartments in the likes of Grand Canal Dock priced up to €350,000 were very popular with first-time buyers and young techies
It’s not all high-end properties they’re looking at either, with many younger workers buying apartments in Dublin 2 because they want to be able to walk to the office when they reopen. With investors leaving the market in their droves last year, there are more opportunities in the city for first-time buyers.
That said, in a year when the city centre was never more quiet with offices closing and some workers moving back home, apartments in Grand Canal Dock are dragging the average prices down for Dublin 2. There was a downwards impact on apartments generally as buyers struggled with the smaller spaces in the wake of Covid 19. One bed units fell by €3,000 and two beds by a more substantial €13,000. Both however are expected to make up ground this year.
“Because of Covid, the technology cluster of companies and workers being told to work from home meant that this area has been harder hit than any other part of Dublin.
“But I think it will bounce back, and bounce back strongly in 2021,” says Reilly.
With the likes of Rabobank taking up 23,500 sq ft of office space on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Reilly is confident that remote working isn’t here forever.
“There are going to be elements of home working for everyone, but one thing I can say is from chatting to young techies, they can’t wait to get back to the office. Not everyone is privileged enough to have space for a home office.”
Reilly is predicting that residential sales in the city will be busier than commercial, with new developments and hotels now on hold or, in some cases, put off altogether.
