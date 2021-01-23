Dublin 2: City centre boost as tech executives put down roots

The residential market in Dublin 2 is currently being buoyed by overseas tech executives.

They were attracted to Ireland four or five years ago by work, but now, after meeting a partner or having children, they are ready to call Dublin home.

The buyers are usually aged between 30-50 and have been paying big rents, so they are happy to take on a mortgage, which is often cheaper, according to estate agent Owen Reilly.

Within this new group of buyers, there is an interest in period homes within the city limits.

“A lot of these houses are in need of complete renovation, but there are buyers there who like the idea of taking on a project like this. Number 16 Grattan Street went sale agreed last month to a couple who both work in tech and aren’t Irish, with young children,” says Reilly.

“We also just sold a period house off Grand Canal Street to a techie for €800,000. We’ve a renovated house in Pearse Square coming on the market for €1.2m and I think there’s a good chance a tech executive will buy that too.”

Average Price €415,000

Areas South City Centre, Quays, Grand Canal Dock, Pembroke, Leeson, Temple Bar

Up + 1%

One Year Forecast + 1%

Assessing Agent Owen Reilly Property Consultants

House Type 2020 2021 2022 One-bed Apartment €308,000 €305,000 €311,000 Two-bed Apartment €428,000 €415,000 €423,000 2up/2Down €439,000 €443,000 €452,000 3-bed Terrace €476,000 €481,000 €486,000 1-bed Cottage €314,000 €311,000 €317,000 2-bed Cottage €428,000 €432,000 €441,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €428,000 €432,000 €441,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €457,000 €461,000 €466,000 2-bed Townhouse €449,000 €453,000 €463,000 3-bed Townhouse €487,000 €492,000 €497,000 2-bed Mews €648,000 €648,000 €654,000 3-bed Mews €729,000 €729,000 €736,000 3-bed Duplex €487,000 €487,000 €492,000 Period 2/3 Storey-over Basement €995,000 €1,005,000 €1,025,000 Period 4/5 Storey-over Basement €1,568,000 €1,537,000 €1,552,000 Three-bed Apartment €487,000 €487,000 €492,000

Property Hotspot: Docklands

Apartments in the likes of Grand Canal Dock priced up to €350,000 were very popular with first-time buyers and young techies

Select an area Carlow Cavan Clare Cork City Centre Cork City North Suburbs Cork City South Suburbs Cork City West Suburbs Cork County East Cork County North Cork County West Donegal Dublin 1 Dublin 10 Dublin 11 Dublin 12 Dublin 13 Dublin 14 Dublin 15 Dublin 16 Dublin 17 Dublin 18 Dublin 2 Dublin 20 Dublin 22 Dublin 24 Dublin 3 (Clontarf only) Dublin 3 (exc Clontarf) Dublin 4 Dublin 5 Dublin 6 Dublin 6W Dublin 7 Dublin 8 Dublin 9 Dublin North County Dublin South County Dublin West Galway City Galway County Kerry Kildare North Kildare South Kilkenny Killarney Laois Leitrim Limerick City Centre Limerick City Suburbs Limerick County Longford Louth Mayo Meath Monaghan Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary North Tipperary South Waterford Westmeath Wexford Wicklow North Wicklow South How much is your House worth in 2021?

It’s not all high-end properties they’re looking at either, with many younger workers buying apartments in Dublin 2 because they want to be able to walk to the office when they reopen. With investors leaving the market in their droves last year, there are more opportunities in the city for first-time buyers.

That said, in a year when the city centre was never more quiet with offices closing and some workers moving back home, apartments in Grand Canal Dock are dragging the average prices down for Dublin 2. There was a downwards impact on apartments generally as buyers struggled with the smaller spaces in the wake of Covid 19. One bed units fell by €3,000 and two beds by a more substantial €13,000. Both however are expected to make up ground this year.

“Because of Covid, the technology cluster of companies and workers being told to work from home meant that this area has been harder hit than any other part of Dublin.

“But I think it will bounce back, and bounce back strongly in 2021,” says Reilly.

With the likes of Rabobank taking up 23,500 sq ft of office space on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Reilly is confident that remote working isn’t here forever.

“There are going to be elements of home working for everyone, but one thing I can say is from chatting to young techies, they can’t wait to get back to the office. Not everyone is privileged enough to have space for a home office.”

Reilly is predicting that residential sales in the city will be busier than commercial, with new developments and hotels now on hold or, in some cases, put off altogether.