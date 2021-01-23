| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 18: Pandemic generates new influx of buyers to D18

6 Leopardstown Rise, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, went for €910,000 last May Expand

6 Leopardstown Rise, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, went for €910,000 last May

Alison Gill

Dublin 18 has often been dismissed by city workers as being too far out, regardless of the transport links on offer.

But with the ability to work remotely either full-time or part-time now proven, agent Serena Maguire of Sherry FitzGerald is seeing a new influx of buyers which traditionally looked to Dublin 4 or 6.

So while prices in Dublin 18 were unchanged in 2020 as forecast a year ago, they’re expected to lift somewhat in the coming twelve months.

