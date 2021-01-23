Dublin 18: Pandemic generates new influx of buyers to D18

Dublin 18 has often been dismissed by city workers as being too far out, regardless of the transport links on offer.

But with the ability to work remotely either full-time or part-time now proven, agent Serena Maguire of Sherry FitzGerald is seeing a new influx of buyers which traditionally looked to Dublin 4 or 6.

So while prices in Dublin 18 were unchanged in 2020 as forecast a year ago, they’re expected to lift somewhat in the coming twelve months.

“We have definitely seen an increase in buyers looking for better value for money. Homes in Foxrock and Cabinteely, particularly those with home offices or an extra reception room on the ground floor, have become very popular,” says Maguire.

Buyers like the idea of having access to parks like Cabinteely Park, which has led to an increased number of enquiries in developments like The Park, Holmwood and Lambourne Wood. Stepaside, Kilternan and Rathmichael are also on the radar for buyers who are looking for a home with more space.

From a supply perspective Maguire is seeing stock become available in Dublin 18 from sellers who are moving back to their home counties.

Average Price €625,000

Areas Carrickmines, Foxrock, Stepaside, Leopardstown, Cabinteely, Brennanstown, Cherrywood, Loughlinstown

Up 0%

One Year Forecast + 4%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

House Type 2020 2021 2022 3-bed Semi €550,000 €550,000 €560,000 4-bed Semi €625,000 €625,000 €650,000 5-bed Semi €760,000 €760,000 €825,000 4-bed Detached €850,000 €850,000 €875,000 5-bed Detached €1,000,000 €1,000,000 €1,050,000 3-bed Bungalow €600,000 €600,000 €600,000 4-bed Bungalow €925,000 €925,000 €945,000 One-bed Apartment €225,000 €225,000 €230,000 Two-bed Apartment €335,000 €335,000 €345,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €435,000 €435,000 €440,000 2-bed Townhouse €400,000 €400,000 €410,000 3-bed Townhouse €465,000 €465,000 €475,000 2-bed Mews €600,000 €600,000 €600,000 3-bed Duplex €435,000 €435,000 €450,000 Detached 1500-2000 Sq Ft €850,000 €850,000 €875,000 Detached 2000+ Sq Ft €1,150,000 €1,150,000 €1,200,000 Bungalow Acre €1,000,000 €1,000,000 €1,100,000 Bungalow Acre+ €1,100,000 €1,050,000 €1,100,000 Large Detached Period Own Grounds €2,000,000 €2,000,000 €2,000,000

Property Hotspot: Cabinteely

There are enough properties in the area to suit every budget and buyers love the idea of being so close to the park and good schools

“With so many companies wanting employees to work remotely, it gives the opportunity to some to move home and be closer to family and friends,” she says.

However despite this, a tightness in supply continues to emerge and there’s not quite enough property about to satisfy the increased demand.

So Maguire thinks prices will increase somewhat in the coming year. Varying value hikes are expected with an average of 4pc but some types could add much more with categories like the five-bed semi (sought by families trading up) forecast to jump by more than 8pc, taking the average price to €825,000.

Apartments here tend to be owner occupied and so they didn’t see prices hit in 2020, as happened in some other parts of Dublin.

The agency believes apartments are most likely to see their values rise by between 2pc and 3pc, with the two-beds coming up to €345,000.

Not all types are forecast for rises however with the area’s very largest homes, smaller bungalows and mews houses expected to hold value.

Maguire believes the supply of houses on the market will increase due to vendor sentiment improving once a successful vaccination programme has been implemented.