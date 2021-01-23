| 0.2°C Dublin

Dublin 17: Older homeowners hold firm until vaccine roll-out

15 Clonshaugh Rise in Dublin 17 sold in October for €278,000 Expand

Alison Gill

There are older homeowners who are understandably nervous about putting their houses on the market, which is adding to the issue of low stock in Dublin 17.

The fear of agents having to come in to do a valuation and then have viewers walking through the house is strong enough to make them decide to park the decision to sell.

Brian Caulfield of GWD hopes confidence will grow and fears subside when the vaccine is rolled out in the coming months and the market can get back to some sort of normality.

