Dublin 17: Older homeowners hold firm until vaccine roll-out

There are older homeowners who are understandably nervous about putting their houses on the market, which is adding to the issue of low stock in Dublin 17.
The fear of agents having to come in to do a valuation and then have viewers walking through the house is strong enough to make them decide to park the decision to sell.
Brian Caulfield of GWD hopes confidence will grow and fears subside when the vaccine is rolled out in the coming months and the market can get back to some sort of normality.
Caulfield has been kept busy with first-time buyers who are out there in their droves with mortgage approval and an eagerness to get on the property ladder.
Apartments like Burnell Square in Northern Cross are selling well, with one-beds in the area averaging €205,000 and two-beds €243,000.
Houses around Clonshaugh and Riverside are popular with young buyers who grew up in the area and want a home close to their parents.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€351,000
|€351,000
|€351,000
|4-bed Semi
|€394,000
|€394,000
|€394,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€340,000
|€340,000
|€340,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€205,000
|€205,000
|€205,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€243,000
|€243,000
|€243,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€270,000
|€270,000
|€270,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€265,000
|€265,000
|€265,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€302,000
|€302,000
|€302,000
Three-bed semis are averaging €351,000, with no change from last year.
Once a property in the area is priced right, Caulfield says it sells quickly. With viewings by appointment only, he says it’s easier to get to know the buyer and possibly match them with another property if the one they’re viewing doesn’t work out.
He is also busy doing valuations for mortgage top-ups for those who aren’t keen on moving, but need more space.
Being locked down has made many realise the current layout of their house isn’t working for them anymore.
Affordable homes that are popular with people who grew up in the area and want to stay close to their parents
Caulfield is optimistic about the coming year, once the vaccine arrives as planned, saying he can’t see any major drop in prices in the near future.
