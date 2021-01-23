Dublin 16: D16 values stable as demand for big gardens increases

Prices in Dublin 16 have not changed in the past 12 months and according to our experts on the ground, are unlikely to budge in the year ahead either.

But unlike many areas, apartment prices didn’t fall on the back of Covid-19 with the average two-bed apartment price remaining at €315,000.

The average three-bed semi in Dublin 16 remains at €470,000, while a detached 1,000-plus sq ft property is averaging about €725,000.

Two-bed cottages cost €450,000 and you’ll still pay €375,000 for a three-bed former Corpo.

Buyers are looking for a home that can fit an office (or two), extra space for the kids, a nice garden with enough room for socially distanced entertaining and maybe even a garage for gym equipment.

Carole Ross of Sherry FitzGerald says that despite price stagnation, they are being kept busy with people who are ready to move.

Average Price €470,000

Areas Ballinteer, Knocklyon, Whitechurch, Rockbrook, Kilmashogue, Dundrum

Up 0%

One Year Forecast 0%

Assessing Agent Sherry FitzGerald

House Type 2020 2021 2022 3-bed Semi €470,000 €470,000 €470,000 4-bed Semi €525,000 €525,000 €525,000 5-bed Semi €580,000 €580,000 €580,000 4-bed Detached €625,000 €625,000 €625,000 5-bed Detached €675,000 €675,000 €675,000 3-bed Bungalow €500,000 €500,000 €500,000 One-bed Apartment €180,000 €180,000 €180,000 Two-bed Apartment €315,000 €315,000 €315,000 3-bed Terrace €420,000 €420,000 €420,000 2-bed Cottage €450,000 €450,000 €450,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €335,000 €335,000 €335,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €375,000 €375,000 €375,000 2-bed Townhouse €367,000 €367,000 €367,000 3-bed Townhouse €425,000 €425,000 €425,000 Detached 1500-2000 Sq Ft €700,000 €700,000 €700,000 Detached 2000+ Sq Ft €725,000 €725,000 €725,000 Bungalow Acre €750,000 €750,000 €750,000

Property Hotspot: Knocklyon

Lots of interest from buyers looking for a good family home with a decent garden and the chance to extend if they need to down the line

Select an area Carlow Cavan Clare Cork City Centre Cork City North Suburbs Cork City South Suburbs Cork City West Suburbs Cork County East Cork County North Cork County West Donegal Dublin 1 Dublin 10 Dublin 11 Dublin 12 Dublin 13 Dublin 14 Dublin 15 Dublin 16 Dublin 17 Dublin 18 Dublin 2 Dublin 20 Dublin 22 Dublin 24 Dublin 3 (Clontarf only) Dublin 3 (exc Clontarf) Dublin 4 Dublin 5 Dublin 6 Dublin 6W Dublin 7 Dublin 8 Dublin 9 Dublin North County Dublin South County Dublin West Galway City Galway County Kerry Kildare North Kildare South Kilkenny Killarney Laois Leitrim Limerick City Centre Limerick City Suburbs Limerick County Longford Louth Mayo Meath Monaghan Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary North Tipperary South Waterford Westmeath Wexford Wicklow North Wicklow South How much is your House worth in 2021?

“Anything that we get on the books is flying,” she says. “Living and working from home has been a catalyst for many to make the move to something bigger.”

Ross has also noticed the increase in renovations in the area, with those who are not in a position to move getting busy making their home more functional for a new way of life.

Homes with big gardens were in demand and would often push up the sale price.

Those in walk-in condition are selling better than those in need of work, according to Ross.

This is down to the scarcity of builders, along with rising costs and the uncertainty of hiring around future lockdowns.

Some homeowners don’t like the idea of having the disruption of builders in their home that is now also their workplace.

Supply is now a huge issue in the area and properties that are coming on market aren’t staying around for long. “Nothing sits on the market at the moment,” says Ross.