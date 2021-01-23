| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 16: D16 values stable as demand for big gardens increases

64 Ailesbury Grove in Dundrum, Dublin 16, sold in July for €775,000 Expand

Alison Gill

Prices in Dublin 16 have not changed in the past 12 months and according to our experts on the ground, are unlikely to budge in the year ahead either.

But unlike many areas, apartment prices didn’t fall on the back of Covid-19 with the average two-bed apartment price remaining at €315,000.

The average three-bed semi in Dublin 16 remains at €470,000, while a detached 1,000-plus sq ft property is averaging about €725,000.

