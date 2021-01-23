Dublin 16: D16 values stable as demand for big gardens increases

Premium
Prices in Dublin 16 have not changed in the past 12 months and according to our experts on the ground, are unlikely to budge in the year ahead either.
But unlike many areas, apartment prices didn’t fall on the back of Covid-19 with the average two-bed apartment price remaining at €315,000.
The average three-bed semi in Dublin 16 remains at €470,000, while a detached 1,000-plus sq ft property is averaging about €725,000.
Two-bed cottages cost €450,000 and you’ll still pay €375,000 for a three-bed former Corpo.
Buyers are looking for a home that can fit an office (or two), extra space for the kids, a nice garden with enough room for socially distanced entertaining and maybe even a garage for gym equipment.
Carole Ross of Sherry FitzGerald says that despite price stagnation, they are being kept busy with people who are ready to move.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€470,000
|€470,000
|€470,000
|4-bed Semi
|€525,000
|€525,000
|€525,000
|5-bed Semi
|€580,000
|€580,000
|€580,000
|4-bed Detached
|€625,000
|€625,000
|€625,000
|5-bed Detached
|€675,000
|€675,000
|€675,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€500,000
|€500,000
|€500,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€180,000
|€180,000
|€180,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€315,000
|€315,000
|€315,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€420,000
|€420,000
|€420,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€450,000
|€450,000
|€450,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€335,000
|€335,000
|€335,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€375,000
|€375,000
|€375,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€367,000
|€367,000
|€367,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€425,000
|€425,000
|€425,000
|Detached 1500-2000 Sq Ft
|€700,000
|€700,000
|€700,000
|Detached 2000+ Sq Ft
|€725,000
|€725,000
|€725,000
|Bungalow Acre
|€750,000
|€750,000
|€750,000
Lots of interest from buyers looking for a good family home with a decent garden and the chance to extend if they need to down the line
“Anything that we get on the books is flying,” she says. “Living and working from home has been a catalyst for many to make the move to something bigger.”
Ross has also noticed the increase in renovations in the area, with those who are not in a position to move getting busy making their home more functional for a new way of life.
Homes with big gardens were in demand and would often push up the sale price.
Those in walk-in condition are selling better than those in need of work, according to Ross.
This is down to the scarcity of builders, along with rising costs and the uncertainty of hiring around future lockdowns.
Some homeowners don’t like the idea of having the disruption of builders in their home that is now also their workplace.
Supply is now a huge issue in the area and properties that are coming on market aren’t staying around for long. “Nothing sits on the market at the moment,” says Ross.
Irish Independent