Dublin 14: Prices rise 10pc and then fall back 3pc

4 Coolgraney, Clonskeagh, sold for €1,400,000 by Sherry FitzGerald Expand

The proposed development of the Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum is still awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanála to go ahead.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) lodged plans for fewer homes than initially anticipated for the 30 acre site, with 957 apartments and 20 houses now schemed. But it’s still enormous.

