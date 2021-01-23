Dublin 14: Prices flat in D14 but scarcity set to inflate

Premium
Prices are unchanged in Dublin 14 on this time last year but scarcity is kicking in and expected to hike values up by 5pc in 2021.
It has been reported that Francis Rhatigan’s Winterbrook paid the Marist Fathers about €20m for the site at Mount St Mary’s, with Reddy Architecture and Urbanism appointed to develop plans for what is believed to be a high-density apartment complex with a near zero energy rating, co-working facilities and gym.
Increasingly however schemes like this in Dublin 14 have been built to let with not enough apartments offered openly for sale for those wanting to trade down.
It’s been a bugbear for agents and buyers in D14 for many years and has been preventing older couples from placing larger homes on the market.
Any new properties to the market will be welcomed by agents who are very short on supply after the year that was.
Cathal McCarthy of DNG in Rathfarnham says the scarcity of houses will drive prices up in the area in the coming months.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€525,000
|€525,000
|€550,000
|4-bed Semi
|€625,000
|€625,000
|€650,000
|4-bed Detached
|€750,000
|€750,000
|€780,000
|5-bed Detached
|€825,000
|€825,000
|€850,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€600,000
|€600,000
|€625,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€330,000
|€330,000
|€350,000
|2-bed Cottage
|€350,000
|€350,000
|€375,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€325,000
|€325,000
|€350,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€350,000
|€350,000
|€380,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€380,000
|€380,000
|€400,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€475,000
|€475,000
|€525,000
|Detached 1500-2000 Sq Ft
|€800,000
|€800,000
|€850,000
|Detached 2000+ Sq Ft
|€1,250,000
|€1,250,000
|€1,350,000
|2/3 Storey Over Basement
|€1,300,000
|€1,300,000
|€1,500,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€235,000
|€235,000
|€250,000
Homes in Butterfield Drive and Park are being sought by families looking to trade up, with schools close by and easy access to bus routes and the M50
He has noticed that since the country reopened after lockdown last year, there has been a strong appetite to purchase.
Agents all over the country had to adjust to a new way of doing things to keep the market going, and things were no different in Dublin 14.
“Viewings were by appointment only when we went back, so we could adhere to Government
protocols,” says McCarthy.
“It was a much better way to conduct business from all parties involved. I believe open
viewings will be a thing of the past.”
Houses up to the €1m mark on roads like Butterfield Drive and Park, and Crannagh and Rathfarnham Park were in demand. At the lower end, homes between €300,000-€400,000 around
Nutgrove and Loreto sold well, with many in need of refurbishment.
A four-bed semi is still priced at €625,000 on average. At the lower end of the market, a two-bed ex-corporation property is averaging €325,000, while at the upper end, a detached 3,000-plus sq ft home is valued at €1.3m.
McCarthy believes prices will grow this year until stock levels are more plentiful. He estimates the tightness of stock will see a three-bed semi go up by 5pc to €550,000 and a two-bed cottage rise by 7pc to €375,000.
Irish Independent