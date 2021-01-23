Dublin 14: Prices flat in D14 but scarcity set to inflate

Prices are unchanged in Dublin 14 on this time last year but scarcity is kicking in and expected to hike values up by 5pc in 2021.

It has been reported that Francis Rhatigan’s Winterbrook paid the Marist Fathers about €20m for the site at Mount St Mary’s, with Reddy Architecture and Urbanism appointed to develop plans for what is believed to be a high-density apartment complex with a near zero energy rating, co-working facilities and gym.

Increasingly however schemes like this in Dublin 14 have been built to let with not enough apartments offered openly for sale for those wanting to trade down.