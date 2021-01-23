| 0.8°C Dublin

Dublin 12: D12 beginning to bounce back from big price slides

5 Ravensdale Pk, Kimmage, in Dublin 12 sold in October for €385,000 Expand

5 Ravensdale Pk, Kimmage, in Dublin 12 sold in October for €385,000

Alison Gill

Prices have generally fallen back significantly in Dublin 12 since this time last year with an average slide of 7pc, although three-bed semis are down hard, by 12pc.

This is despite a very tight supply kicking in in recent months.

But not all values have waned. Demand for ex Corporation homes has been so high that they’ve risen in value from between 11pc and 27pc in the last 12 months.

