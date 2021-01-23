Dublin 12: D12 beginning to bounce back from big price slides

Premium
Prices have generally fallen back significantly in Dublin 12 since this time last year with an average slide of 7pc, although three-bed semis are down hard, by 12pc.
This is despite a very tight supply kicking in in recent months.
But not all values have waned. Demand for ex Corporation homes has been so high that they’ve risen in value from between 11pc and 27pc in the last 12 months.
Two-beds are now averaging €260,000, while three-beds are coming in at €315,000.
The problem for Jillian McGuirk of McGuirk Beggan Property is that there just aren’t enough to go around.
In contrast to other markets, apartments have seen big value gains here, mostly down to the interest from housing bodies who have been buying up apartments here.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€393,000
|€345,000
|€365,000
|4-bed Semi
|€502,000
|€465,000
|€495,000
|3-bed Bungalow
|€422,000
|€425,000
|€450,000
|4-bed Bungalow
|€457,000
|€495,000
|€525,000
|One-bed Apartment
|€164,000
|€180,000
|€200,000
|Two-bed Apartment
|€228,000
|€250,000
|€275,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€323,000
|€315,000
|€350,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€233,000
|€260,000
|€295,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€248,000
|€315,000
|€350,000
|2-bed Townhouse
|€353,000
|€325,000
|€350,000
|3-bed Townhouse
|€398,000
|€366,000
|€385,000
|3-bed Duplex
|€298,000
|€274,000
|€325,000
Ex-corporation houses on Stannaway and adjoining roads like Devenish Road were in such demand that prices rose by up to 27pc in some cases
One-bed values are up 10pc and now average €180,000, while two-beds are also up 10pc. McGuirk can see both going up another 10pc in 2021.
“Supply has been terrible,” she says.
“That’s the main issue in D12. Everything that we have available is under offer in a matter of weeks so we’re under pressure to meet demand.”
Demand is coming from first-time buyers who have had the opportunity to save money for a deposit while their social lives were limited; from families working from home realising they need more space, and from housing bodies which are scouring the D12 market for homes.
While prices are certainly down on twelve months ago, McGuirk predicts they’re going to go back up with all of this recent demand. “With the low supply, there is always more than one bidder on every property. We need new homes to be built here, faster and more affordable.”
Irish Independent