Dublin 10: Big hike of 7pc reflects new amenities

‘Éirímís – Together We Rise’ was the name given to the striking sculpture unveiled at the opening of the new People’s Park in Ballyfermot last summer.

The previously-empty green space has been transformed with over 100 trees, wild and play areas, performance spaces, as well as a vegetable patch, bee sanctuary and market space.

It is a fitting title as residents have bought into the growing sense of community involvement brought about by such improvements in local amenities — all of which belies the unfortunate few instances of anti-social behaviour, including the joy-riding, during which garda cars were rammed, in small pockets of the area towards the end of last year.

According to Roger Berkeley, strong demand saw D10 rise by 7pc.

“Stock was very low at the start of last year, making it a seller’s market,” he says. “It was like the old days again with sealed bids and multiple parties bidding.”

With increased supply in the second half of the year, there were more choices for first-time buyers and properties were slower to sell.

The recent Transport for Ireland (TFI) BusConnects redesign, which has brought about improved changes to both the routes and frequency of local Dublin Bus services, has also had an impact on the area’s popularity, particularly among first-time buyers working in town.

“D10 is very well serviced now, with fast and direct links through and across town as far as The Point Luas Station,” he says.

House Type 2022 2023 2024 3-bed Semi €310,000 €330,000 €353,000 2up/2Down €272,000 €290,000 €310,000 3-bed Terrace €285,000 €305,000 €325,000 Ex-Corporation 2-bed €268,000 €285,000 €305,000 Ex-Corporation 3-bed €285,000 €300,000 €320,000

A scheme for over 900 apartments in the grounds of the former De La Salle National School on Ballyfermot Road was recently granted planning by An Bord Pleanála but has yet to commence.

With most of the existing housing across the postcode being of similar size and ilk — 2 up/2 down and/or ex-corpo two and three-bed units — prices seem to largely depend on whether a house is an end-of-terrace with a side entrance, which will always fetch a premium, says Berkeley, or in very good condition.

Property Hotspot: Landen Road

Running from Kylemore all the way down to Sarsfield, those houses in particular which back onto the railway always in demand

He expects values to rise another 7pc again this year.