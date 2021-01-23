Dublin 10: Ballyfermot properties in line for 5pc rise

Prices are up 6pc in Dublin 10 and expected to rise by another 5pc this year.

While the average price for a three-bed semi in Dublin 10 is €282,000, some areas around Kylemore Drive or the main Ballyfermot Road might see this figure rise over €300,000 if the house is in good condition with three bedrooms and the bathroom located upstairs.

Our local expert Roger Berkeley of Berkeley & Associates says potential buyers-to-be have been busy saving instead of spending over the last 10 months, with Covid restrictions and the lack of social activities keeping bank balances healthier.