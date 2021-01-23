Dublin 10: Ballyfermot properties in line for 5pc rise

Premium
Prices are up 6pc in Dublin 10 and expected to rise by another 5pc this year.
While the average price for a three-bed semi in Dublin 10 is €282,000, some areas around Kylemore Drive or the main Ballyfermot Road might see this figure rise over €300,000 if the house is in good condition with three bedrooms and the bathroom located upstairs.
Our local expert Roger Berkeley of Berkeley & Associates says potential buyers-to-be have been busy saving instead of spending over the last 10 months, with Covid restrictions and the lack of social activities keeping bank balances healthier.
This, along with a growing ease in accessing mortgages, has been bringing first-time buyers out in force in Ballyfermot.
While some deals that were just about over the line before Covid hit had to be renegotiated, it wasn’t a big hit, with the Berkeley agency seeing reductions of about €5,000 on some properties in the first lockdown.
But once the country reopened, prices shot back up again.
|House Type
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-bed Semi
|€270,000
|€282,000
|€296,000
|2up/2Down
|€240,000
|€255,000
|€268,000
|3-bed Terrace
|€240,000
|€255,000
|€275,000
|Ex-Corporation 2-bed
|€240,000
|€255,000
|€268,000
|Ex-Corporation 3-bed
|€250,000
|€255,000
|€280,000
This road in Ballyfermot is drawing in a lot of interested buyers because they make good starter homes for those looking for a bit more space and a garden
Houses in walk-in condition that are fetching the highest prices, with some seeing an increase of 9pc over the last 12 months.
Size isn’t everything when it comes to prices, however.
“The interesting thing about Ballyfermot is that traditionally the two and three-bed homes are priced much the same,” Berkeley points out.
“Generally, the two-bed has the bathroom upstairs, which people tend to like, and the three-bed has the bathroom downstairs, which isn’t as preferable. Over the years, we’ve seen prices tend to even themselves out because of this.”
However in the past few months, Berkeley has noticed a change. Investment companies are beginning to buy the three-beds as they can get more rent with the extra bedroom.
So now three-beds are starting to rise higher than the two-beds for the first time in years, going up by eight to 9pc in some cases.
Berkeley believes that prices in Ballyfermot will continue to grow this year because of tight supply and big demand.
Irish Independent