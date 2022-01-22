Cork County East: Rising prospects and values as prices now up by 8pc

How much is your House worth in 2022?

East Cork must currently appear an attractive property bet for many city-based workers. If you can work from home with just the occasional commute into the city, why wouldn’t you do it from one of the magnificent Victorian three-storey houses on a hill overlooking the sea in Youghal, say?

You can be in the city centre within 15-30 minutes by car from many locations. The primary road network is good and there are employment opportunities at the multi-nationals located in Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

House prices in east Cork are now up 8pc on a year ago and the average price across all property types is approximately €260,000.

Apartments and two- and three-bedroom houses are in big demand, especially anything under the €250,000 mark.

Average Price €260,000

Areas Youghal, Cobh, Midleton, Ballycotton, Castlemartyr, Conna, Killeagh

Up + 8%

One Year Forecast + 7%

Assessing Agent Russell Estate Agents Ltd

Three-bed semis in town are averaging €260,000, and €235,000 in country locations. Three-bedroom rural bungalows are averaging €320,000.

Supply issues are once again a very significant factor. New-homes schemes are selling out fast and the supply of new builds is nowhere near enough to satisfy demand, says local estate agent Shane Russell.

House Type 2021 2022 2023 Two-bed Apartment €150,000 €165,000 €190,000 2up/2Down €190,000 €200,000 €210,000 3-bed Terrace €190,000 €210,000 €220,000 2-bed Cottage €175,000 €180,000 €190,000 3-BED SEMI IN TOWN €240,000 €260,000 €285,000 3-bed Semi Out Of Town €215,000 €235,000 €260,000 4-BED SEMI IN TOWN €300,000 €315,000 €325,000 4-bed Semi Out Of Town €232,000 €255,000 €295,000 4-bed Detached In Town €400,000 €425,000 €450,000 4-bed Detached Out Of Town €345,000 €375,000 €385,000 5-bed Detached €440,000 €480,000 €495,000 3-bed Bungalow In Town €345,000 €370,000 €385,000 3-bed Bungalow Outside Town €290,000 €320,000 €355,000 4-bed Bungalow In Town €400,000 €425,000 €450,000 4-bed Bungalow Out Of Town €305,000 €335,000 €395,000 Detached 2000+ Sq Ft €465,000 €475,000 €485,000 Ex-council 3-bed €170,000 €180,000 €185,000

“Property along the coast is in big demand, but apart from that it is really a first-time buyers’ market and has been for the past year,” says Russell.

New homes at schemes like Blossom Hill near Midleton are going to be the focus of attention this year.

Russell says there has also been increased interest in larger homes worth €500,000 and beyond.

Overall, he expects east Cork prices to increase by a slightly less inflated average of 7pc in 2022.

Property Hotspot: Midleton

Very much in demand at the moment due to proximity to Cork city, despite issues with servces holding back development. €13m expansion penned for the distillery.