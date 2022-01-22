Ask the experts: Our panel answer the key questions about the property outlook for 2022

Our panel of experts are predicting the rate of property price growth this year will slow to between 5-7pc

After a year in which Covid-19 and the remote-working revolution caused an exodus from the cities and saw rural prices surge, where might the market be going in 2022? We put the big questions to a panel of five experts drawn from national estate agencies and the property industry’s professional bodies.

Keith Lowe

CEO of DNG, a national estate agency network with 75 branches nationwide, including franchises. He has 37 years experience in the property sector, having joined the firm in 1984.

Marian Finnegan

Residential managing director of the Sherry FitzGerald group which operates 101 branches nationwide. She previously served as the group’s chief economist and has spent 25 years analysing property trends.

Pat Davitt

CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), which represents 1,500 estate agents nationwide. He has 40 years of experience in the property sector, much of it spent running the family auctioneering business in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

TJ Cronin

President of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) which represents 3,500 property professionals. He is also residential manager of Irish & European, the Cork city-based estate agency.

Barry McDonald

The national spokesperson for the Real Estate Alliance (REA) which represents 50 estate agency businesses around Ireland. With 20 years experience in property, he is also a director of the Lucan-based REA McDonald estate

agency.

By what percentage do you think prices will rise by in 2022?

Barry McDonald: I expect prices will rise by 7pc to 8pc mainly due to a continued shortage of available stock. New developments are coming on stream which will help temper upward pressure on prices, but mortgage approval rates continue to be very strong are there is a large cohort of potential buyers.

Marian Finnegan: I expect the rate of price growth to ease. Given that there will still likely be undersupply of properties for sale, growth in the region of 6-7pc nationally is still to be expected. More restrained in Dublin given greater construction activity and the more constraining nature of the macroprudential rules. So by 5pc in Dublin.

Pat Davitt: Subject to no interest rates rise and no major policy changes, we’re likely to see price increases of the order of 5pc to 10pc over the next year. Special or unique properties are likely to achieve higher prices.

Keith Lowe: It is likely prices will rise by 7pc in Dublin and 10pc plus outside the capital as demand will continue to exceed supply in 2022. As new homes construction ramps up and prices rise, affordability challenges for buyers will also begin to dampen the level of price growth in Dublin.

TJ Cronin: I would still expect to see national average prices rise by 5pc or 6pc this year. Hopefully we won’t have any construction lockdowns in 2022 and an increased supply should help to dampen house price inflation. While the Central Bank’s macro prudential rules have helped keep a lid on inflation, there have been more recent calls for an easing of the rules as they are seen as hindering some buyers’ ability to purchase a property.

Where do you see rents going in 2022?

Keith Lowe: The majority will see a maximum growth rate of 2pc in 2022 due to the latest Government measures to control rents. The small numbers not governed by rent controls are likely to rise by 5pc next year. We are likely to see the rate of rent inflation decrease slowly as the year progresses, as more rental units currently under construction are made available to the market.

TJ Cronin: It will be interesting to see what effect the new 2pc cap on rent increases will have. Given the current shortages I expect we will see national average rents rise in the region of 5pc.

Marian Finnegan: In the four years to 2020, registered tenancies declined by almost 22,000. Rents rose 7pc to Q2 2021, the highest since Q1 2019. Growth has been much stronger outside of Dublin with rents increasing 10.4pc annually outside of Dublin compared to 4.4pc within. Outside of controlled zones rents will likely increase at a higher rate with no substantial increases in rentable stock on the horizon.

Pat Davitt: Increases of 5pc to 10pc, albeit in different types of properties and depending on whether they are in or outside of Rent Pressure Zones. The 2pc rent cap will impact those in RPZs, but other properties will go as high as the market can bare.

Barry McDonald: Rents have gone up 6-7pc each year over the past decade. I expect 2022 to be similar as the level of new rental stock coming to the market (in the form of build to rent) is not meeting the present high demand.

What have been Covid 19’s biggest effects on the property market?

Marian Finnegan: Elevated levels of price growth. Average values in the second-hand market increased 2.5pc in quarter three and have risen 7.2pc since the start of last year. However, there are signs that the rate of price growth is easing.

TJ Cronin: Covid encouraged the adoption of a technology-based approach by agents, with virtual viewings gaining widespread acceptance by the public. At the outset many thought prices would fall. In reality we’ve seen the opposite as pent-up demand, a lack of supply, the change to working from home and enhanced savings all combined to push prices higher.

Keith Lowe: Unlike in the UK, our property market was paralysed by government during the lockdown, with agents prohibited from inspecting or viewing property for a prolonged period while the construction sector was also shut down with the exception of essential projects. This reduced the number of homes available to rent and buy, caused pent up demand and added to price inflation.

Pat Davitt: The opening up of new possibilities over where to live, arising from many no longer having to be on an employer’s premises on a full-time basis. Closures halted construction.

Barry McDonald: Proximity to the office is no longer a key issue and space for a home office/good broadband are now at the top of the shopping list. The pandemic resulted in people taking stock on what is important to them.

What mark out of 10 would you give Government for its performance on the housing crisis?

Pat Davitt: I would say 6/10. I think all Governments over the last number of years have failed to listen adequately to all stakeholders and to investigate all of the factors influencing the housing market – buying and rental. Those with the deepest pockets and shouting loudest in the media and in the Dáil, have been the main influencers of policy that waxes and wanes in response.

Barry McDonald: I’d go 7/10. I am encouraged by the Housing for All plan which may help to address housing shortages. But the issues in the rental market have not been helped by ongoing Government measures with rents jacked up by greedy landlords, whatever the rent cap. Meantime small landlords are leaving an unfair two-tier market.

Keith Lowe: I’ll give 7/10. The Government is firing on all cylinders when it comes to housing policy.

But, whilst addressing the purchase of new homes for first-time buyers by extending Help to Buy and the introduction of the soon to be Shared Equity Scheme (as championed by DNG), they have done little to assist entry levels buyers in the lower priced resale market, or smaller investors taxed out of the market and leaving the rental sector in droves.

Marian Finnegan: I mark 7/10 for Government housing policy. I would have to say that I am encouraged by the Government measures in Housing for All. While not perfect, it certainly represents progress, and will help in the journey to delivering a fair equitable housing for all our people.

What are the three biggest requirements for those buying a home in 2022?

Keith Lowe: Location used to be everything but now price is king. Broadband will be of almost equal importance, as poor or no broadband will make those running a business or working from home think twice. Then comes location and, in particular, connectivity with public transport.

Marian Finnegan: Location is still the most important, but access to open spaces, broadband and BER ratings, are also now cited as very important criteria for new purchasers.

Barry McDonald: Floor space for the money, BER, and general overall condition. Fuel costs and building materials’ inflation has been one of the biggest stories of 2021 and buyers are now keen to avoid expensive-to-run homes and doer-uppers.

Pat Davitt: First, price and location (because they are intrinsically linked); second comes broadband, or lack of it. In third place it’s a tie between BER and schools.

TJ Cronin: First comes functionality – does it have clearly defined living and working spaces to allow for longer-term working from home for more than one person?

Second, we have BER: is it an energy efficient, warm, and future-proofed home which can avail of lower green mortgage rates? Properties with lower BER ratings will require greater renovation costs.

In third comes connectivity – buyers are asking what is the capacity and speed of the broadband connection for working from home.

Do you see the property market’s supply problem easing or worsening in 2022?

TJ Cronin: I don’t see the supply issue easing over the next year. Fixing this takes time and there are many barriers to delivery. Delays within the planning system, procurement issues, lack of access to critical infrastructure and a lack of labour and skilled expertise are all having a major effect.

Marian Finnegan: Despite modest improvements with the phased reopening of the economy, the overall stock of houses available for sale remains at near record low levels. Supply has appeared to improve in many of the cities while simultaneously deteriorating in rural areas.

Following the reopening of construction there was a significant upturn. Numbers for 2021 are forecast to reach approximately 21,000 units; in 2022, completions are expected to approximately 26,000 units. Supply is not expected to meet demand until 2024.

Barry McDonald: I expect the supply to grow as the year goes on. It couldn’t be worse than 2021 due to the effect of Covid on home completions. A recent Central Bank report suggests that we will see 27,000 new homes next year — a level of new supply not seen since before the crash.

Keith Lowe: Supply will improve, but a large proportion of the completed units will be reserved for the rental market — be it private or affordable rental. While this does help the overall market, it does not help the thousands of first-time buyers seeking to purchase their first new home rather than rent.

If you had to acquire a residential property to increase or hold its value ahead in the years ahead, what you buy with (a) €300,000, (b) €400,000 and (c) €700,000?

Keith Lowe: €300k A one-bed apartment in an older block in Ballsbridge. Easy to live in, easy to rent and undervalued.

€400k A townhouse or cottage around Ringsend or Harold’s Cross. You can buy a refurbished two or three-bed within walking distance of St Stephens Green.

€600k A Pre ‘63 investment in multiple units near a LUAS stop in Phibsboro or the NCR where yields of 10pc can be obtained.

Pat Davitt: €300k Bray. — I can see huge growth potential there.

€400k In Cork or Galway city.

€700k A four-bed detached new home in towns like Maynooth, Athlone, Navan. Prices will likely grow as this type of property is not really being built.

TJ Cronin: €300k A three-bed semi in Dunmore East, Co Waterford; these are attractive for a main family home, second home or investor.

€400k A four-bed at Galway City along the planned relief road pathway. Great potential.

€700k As a biased Cork man I’d head to Kinsale. Either a central property where you can enjoy the vibrant town atmosphere or on the outskirts overlooking the harbour and town.

Marian Finnegan: €300k A two-bed mid terrace in Lucan. Ideal starter home in a lovely location.

€400k Binn Eadair/Bayside in Sutton — great coastal appeal for first-timers, investors, and downsizers.

€700k A three to four bed red brick terrace off the SCR, D8. Compares well

to Rathmines and Portobello.

Should the Government move to further restrict property funds buying new homes?

Marian Finnegan: Absolutely not! This is a counter-intuitive move in a market suffering from a paucity of rental accommodation.

Barry McDonald: Any functioning economy needs a robust rental market. With private investors increasingly selling up, the private funds are stepping into the void and, unfortunately, I think this is very necessary. However, Government needs to bring in measures to ensure that these funds operate on a level playing field with other investors and are liable for the same levels of taxation on the rental income.

Pat Davitt: No. Such funds are an important part of the market now and facilitate the funding of new buildings that would likely otherwise not materialise. Obviously, they target the largest centres of population. It is important that there would be as good a mix of providers as possible.

TJ Cronin: I do not believe so. Funds are providing a sizable amount of rental accommodation at present. We are seeing Irish landlords, mostly small one-off landlords, exiting the rental market and the truth is that we need the accommodation provided by these international funds to try and meet current demands.

Keith Lowe: No. Further restrictions by Government would make funds or investors nervous.

And increasing levels of uncertainty over potential future changes may lead funds to choose other markets ahead of Ireland.