Housing costs are eroding all 'boom' pay gains

Soaring rents are hampering workers from reaping the benefits of wage growth as the booming economy reaches full employment.

There are more people at work than ever before, but the cost of housing is now growing at over twice the rate of average earnings across the country.

Rent has soared by 8pc in the last year, dwarfing modest wage hikes of just over 3pc for many workers.

Fresh demands for higher pay point to mounting pressure on workers despite continued economic growth.

There are calls today for the 'living wage' to be hiked 40c to €12.30 an hour - because rent now makes up over half of minimum living costs in Dublin. "If rents had remained stable in the last year, the living wage would not be increasing in 2019," says the Living Wage Technical Group.

There has also been a clamour for pay increases among health and other public sector workers, many pressured by rental costs.

Exchequer returns last night suggested the Government is on course for another record tax take in 2019.

Record numbers of people in work and rising wages boosted tax receipts and helped create a €260m surplus for the first six months of this year.

CSO figures confirmed the low unemployment rate at 4.5pc, but this masks hidden problems like youth joblessness, skills shortages and low levels of women at work. The threat of a no-deal Brexit also looms large.

