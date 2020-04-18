| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

House valuations are being reduced by 10pc during the mortgage process due to Covid 19 according to brokers

Some bank valuations are lower than agreed sale prices due to Covid-19

&#039;The valuations are coming in at less than what the agreed purchase prices were,&quot; said Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial.&#039; Expand

Close

&#039;The valuations are coming in at less than what the agreed purchase prices were,&quot; said Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial.&#039;

'The valuations are coming in at less than what the agreed purchase prices were," said Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial.'

'The valuations are coming in at less than what the agreed purchase prices were," said Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial.'

Samantha McCaughren

Bank valuers have been putting valuations on some properties that are lower than agreed sale prices in recent days, according to mortgage brokers.

Typically, these valuations are around 10pc lower than prices which have already been agreed by buyers and vendors. Brokers are dubbing the gap in valuations the 'Covid caveat'.

"There are instances we have seen where people have agreed a price and then the bank's valuer has gone out in the past week or 10 days where they can get access - because they can still get access to some properties - but the valuations are coming in at less than what the agreed purchase prices were," said Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial. "So that is going to cause a problem.