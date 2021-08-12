House prices up 6.9pc in June as shortage of homes sees surge continue

PROPERTY prices have surged again, making it more difficult for people to realise the dream of owning their own home.

They were up 6.9pc in the year to June, figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

The is the fastest pace of rise in two-and-a-half years.

And it is the 10th month in a row of price acceleration in the housing market.

In Dublin, prices rose by 6.4pc. Prices outside Dublin were 7.4pc higher.

A chronic shortage of both new and second-hand homes to buy is causing prices to spiral.

Housing experts expect around 20,000 new homes to be completed this year, after months of stalled building due to the lockdown.

But economists reckon we need up to 35,000 new units to satisfy demand.

The pandemic has led to a reluctance by some to put second-hand homes on the market.

It comes after data for May found prices rose by 5.5pc.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 13.9pc

At the other end of the scale, the South West saw a 2.7pc rise.

Households paid a median, or typical price of €265,000 for a home year to June, the CSO said.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €395,000.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €555,000, while Fingal had the lowest at €360,000.

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow at €365,000 and Kildare at €329,950.

Leitrim and Longford had the lowest prices at €120,000.

The CSO said the number of property transactions in June rose in the month by 8.3pc to 3,473.

The total value of transactions filed with Revenue was €1.1bn.

Existing dwellings accounted for 85pc of the homes purchased, while the balance was made up of new properties.

In the year to June, 41,640 dwelling purchases were filed with Revenue.

Of these, a third were purchased by first-time buyers, while former owner-occupiers purchased more than half of the homes.

The balance of 14.2pc were acquired by non-occupiers, which includes funds, local authorities and housing charities.

Economist at KBC Bank Austin Hughes said the very temporary pandemic-induced softness in the property market had given way to renewed price surges.

At the start of the pandemic many experts had expected prices to fall back by up to 20pc.

“We have a combination of exceptionally strong demand, combined with curtailed supply, making for a perfect storm in the housing market,” he said.

Overall, the national index is 12.3pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin prices are 17.7pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 14.9pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

Meanwhile, young people are remaining longer in the parental home.

The average age for people to leave the parental home in this country is now 27.4 years, according to new figures from the European statistics agency, Eurostat.

This is up three years from 2010.

Across the European Union the average age for leaving the parental household is 26.4 years.