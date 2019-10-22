Buyers who want to live beside a rail or Dart station in Dublin have to pay around 10pc more than other purchasers.

Buyers who want to live beside a rail or Dart station in Dublin have to pay around 10pc more than other purchasers.

Homes near Dart and Luas stations cost €40,000 more

The typical price of a three-bedroom family home near one of Dublin's rail stations is €439,000, which is almost €40,000 more than the average price in the capital for this kind of property, according to Daft.ie.

Homes near Dart stations tend to command the highest prices.

The average family home costs €579,00 near a Dart station, which is €178,000 more than the average for a similarly sized Dublin home.

Daft looked at the asking prices for two and three-bed homes within 1km of 98 Dart and Luas stops and stations in the Greater Dublin Area.

The Luas Green Line is the next most expensive at €545,000. The Green Line goes from St Stephen's Green to Sandyford.

Family homes close to the Red Line have much lower asking prices, at an average of €391,000.

Rail stations have lower asking prices at an average of €320,000.

The really high prices are to be found near Dart stations. Dalkey, often called Dublin's Gold Coast, tops the pile with average prices of €828,000.

The least expensive stations to live by include Cheeverstown, near Templeogue, with an asking price of €207,000.

Irish Independent