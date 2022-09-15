Homeowners want higher grants to cover cost of retrofitting

Four out of 10 homeowners say the grants available are insufficient to encourage people to upgrade their homes to make them more sustainable.

They said they should be far more generous, according to a survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance.

Only 9pc of respondents to the survey believe that the grants are sufficient.

Another 29pc say the grants are quite good, but they still could not afford to make changes, according to the survey was conducted by iReach Insights with 1,000 people nationwide.

Saving costs is the biggest driver for introducing sustainability measures in their homes for 66pc of those surveyed, with environmental concerns significantly lower at 23pc.

There are grants available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to make homes more energy efficient.

For installing solar panels grants of up to €2,400 are available.

Ten panels will cost between €7,000 and €9,000.

Cavity insulation costs between €700 and €2,000 depending on volume of product and labour, for pumped foam or polystyrene beads injected into the wall along with a bonding agent to stabilise them.

There is an SEAI grant of between €700 and €1,700.

But the Aviva-commissioned survey found that 19pc of homeowners are unaware of how much the grants are to upgrade their homes to become more sustainable.

Aviva’s Billy Shannon said: “It is clear from the findings of our survey that high inflation and the resultant increase in everyday essentials such as energy and food costs is having an impact on homeowners’ attitudes to introducing sustainable measure in their homes.

“This is clearly evidenced by the fact that the majority of those surveyed (66pc) admit that saving costs would be the main driver for doing so, significantly ahead of the 23pc who claimed environmental concerns as the key driver.”

The Aviva survey also probed consumers on their attitudes to sustainability when food shopping and eating.

The most common sustainability measure recorded by 63pc of respondents was to reduce food waste where possible, followed by 42pc saying that they buy fresh food very carefully to ensure minimum waste.

The survey also found that a third of respondents said that they minimise the amount of plastic they buy, support Irish farmers, and buy organic where possible.

Large numbers of respondents said that they try to buy food that is in season, with 16% eating more plant-based food.