Homebuyers paying double European average for mortgages

New mortgage rates in Ireland are double the average in the Eurozone.

HOMEBUYERS in this country continue to pay over the odds for their mortgages.

New figures from the Central Bank show that the interest rates in October were double the average charged across the Eurozone.

At 2.73pc in October, the average interest rate on a new mortgage in Ireland has increased by 0.01pc compared to September.

The average first-time buyer mortgage in Ireland is around €250,000 which means someone borrowing this amount over 30 years is paying around €180 extra a month, or almost €2,200 a year, compared to our European neighbours.

The Eurozone average rate is 1.28pc.

Finland has the lowest average rate in the Eurozone at just 0.73pc, closely followed by Portugal at 0.81pc.

Greece has the highest rates again, at 2.92pc. Ireland has the second most expensive new mortgage rates.

Renewed competition from non-bank lenders Avant Money, Finance Ireland and ICS Mortgages is not feeding through to lower average new rates.

Avant Money and ICS Mortgages now both offer rates from as low as 1.95pc.

And this week Avant Money cut 15 of its fixed rates and its variable rates.

However, Daragh Cassidy of mortgage brokerage Bonkers.ie said big caveats apply to these rates.

“This is partly because many of the lowest rates in Ireland right now come with big caveats, such as a 40pc deposit or are only available on B+ energy rated homes.”

He said a large deposit is something that is beyond the capabilities of many first-time buyers.

Figures from the Banking and Payments Federation this week showed that 42p of first-time buyers got a gift or loan from their parents to help them put a house deposit together.

Mr Cassidy said that bigger players like Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB in particular, which have a large share of the mortgage market, charge among the highest rates.

“Despite this month’s small rise in mortgage rates, the overall trend is downward, albeit very, very slowly.

“However, it’s still deeply frustrating that rates here remain so high compared to our Eurozone neighbours and have done so for so long,” he said.

Banks argue that rates are high here because mortgage lending in Ireland is considered risky, partly because banks have difficulty enforcing security if a loan goes into arrears.

This means banks here must hold around three times the level of capital to safeguard against potential loan losses compared with banks in the rest of Europe.

Switching activity has been growing strongly in recent months.

In September, over 600 people switched their mortgage, which was up almost 37pc year-on-year, according to the banks.