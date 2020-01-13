Home prices will rise as Brexit fears ease - Davy

Residential property prices should rise by 2pc this year or more if subsiding Brexit fears stimulate greater spending on high-end homes, according to Davy Stockbrokers.

Residential property prices should rise by 2pc this year or more if subsiding Brexit fears stimulate greater spending on high-end homes, according to Davy Stockbrokers.

Davy's 2020 forecast is bullish on Irish prospects, driven by its core views that export growth at high-tech multinationals will roar ahead and the UK's avoidance for now of a Brexit "cliff edge" will spur domestic investment.

Its report published today sees 2020 economic output growing by 5.5pc in gross domestic product (GDP), a major hike from its previous forecast of 4.1pc growth. It sees higher growth "on the back of strong foreign direct investment, exceptional export performance and expansion in the multinational sector".

Davy's forecast runs well ahead of recent 2020 GDP projections by the Central Bank of Ireland (4.3pc), the Department of Finance (3.9pc) and the Economic & Social Research Institute (3.3pc). Davy defends its rosier outlook, in part, by noting virtually all authorities have been underestimating the growth of FDI exports since 2017.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In