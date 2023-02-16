Help-to-Buy and First Home schemes ‘fuelling rising prices’ of new houses

Prices of new houses shot up by 10pc last year

Government policies have been cited as the main reason the cost of new houses is rising faster than those of second-hand homes.

Prices of new houses shot up by 10pc in the last thee months of last year compared with the same period in 2021.

This is despite rising mortgage rates and new buyers being given smaller home loans as inflation eats into their repayment capacity.

Second-hand house prices were up 8.3pc last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The increase in the cost of new homes accelerated in the last quarter of last year. In the three months to December, new house prices were up 3.5pc compared with the previous quarter, when apartments were excluded.

For the same period, there was a rise of 0.7pc in the price of second-hand homes.

Davy Stockbrokers economist Conall MacCoille said the prices of new houses were being pushed up by the Government’s Help-to-Buy scheme and the recently launched First Home shared equity scheme.

“The newly built side is benefiting from Government policies,” Mr MacCoille said.

Prices of new homes are expected to remain high this year after a loosening of Central Bank rules that now allow first-time buyers to borrow four times their income, instead of three-and-a-half times.

CSO figures show property prices are rising strongly outside the capital in contrast to Dublin, where monthly prices fell for three months in a row.

Prices in Dublin in December were down by 0.3pc. This was the same as in October and November.

Across the State, prices were up 7.8pc year-on-year in December, even though higher mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis have been hitting the ability of buyers to acquire homes.

December’s rise was down from 8.5pc in November and a high of 15.1pc last March.

Mr MacCoille said the continued rise in prices came despite clear indications since last summer that asking prices were down.

He said the property market was slowing, but it takes time for this to show up on the CSO property price index as it is based on filings for completed sales.

It can also take months between a property going sale-agreed and the transaction being closed.

“Prices are more buoyant than we would have expected, given that asking prices have been slowing since the summer,” the economist said.

In Dublin, property prices rose by 6.1pc in the year to December, down from 7pc in the previous month.

Prices in the rest of the country were up 9.3pc. The west of the country had the biggest rise, with an increase of almost 15pc in the year.

In Border counties, prices rose by 11.5pc.

A total of 5,213 properties were bought by households in December, the CSO said, citing Revenue filings.

This is up from 5,170 in December 2021.

It means there was an increase of only 43 in the number of homes bought.

This is despite claims by the Government that there was a huge surge in newly-built homes last year.

Households paid a median – or mid-point – price of €305,000 for a residential property in the year to last December.

The lowest median price paid for a house was €152,000 in Longford, while the highest was €625,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.