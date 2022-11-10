Half of those in long-term arrears paid nothing on their mortgage in the last two years

There are thousands of family home mortgages in arrears. Stock photo

HALF of mortgage holders who are in long-term arrears paid nothing to their lender last year and the year before.

Stark new figures from the Central Bank show that most of these accounts where nothing was paid are more than five years in arrears.

No payments were made on some 14,000 mortgage accounts in 2020 and 2021.

The findings suggest that strategic arrears, where people don’t pay even though they could pay something, may be a factor for some of those failing to pay anything on their mortgage.

Some 27,000 mortgage accounts, which representing 21,500 households, are in long-term arrears.

This is despite almost 14 years having passed since the financial crash that saw thousands of people get in the difficulties meeting their repayments.

Around a quarter of those in long-term arrears are over 60.

A mortgage account holder is regarded as being in long-term arrears if they are more than two years behind on their repayments.

In a research paper, the Central Bank said: “Over half of accounts in long-term mortgage arrears made no repayment towards their mortgage in 2020 and 2021.”

This amounts to around 14,000 accounts where nothing was repaid last year or the year before that.

The average outstanding balance of accounts making no repayment in 2021 was €240,410, and the majority of these accounts were more than five years in arrears.

Researchers also found that last year one in five of the accounts that were in arrears paid less than half of the required repayment amount.

The remainder were paying more than half towards their mortgage in last year and the year before.

Holders of some 15,000 mortgage accounts were classified by lenders as not co-operating last year, the Central Bank said.

This is down from 16,000 said to be failing to co-operative in 2020.

The continuing scale of the mortgage arrears issue is despite a flurry of sales of distressed mortgages by the banks to vulture funds, with these mortgages then administered by credit servicing firms.

Researchers David Duignan, Catharina Lawless and Aisling Menton looked at mortgage arrears cases for the retail banks, along with retail credit firms, such as Start Mortgages, and credit servicing firms, such as Pepper.

They found that mortgages sold to vultures and handled by retail credit firms and credit servicers were more likely to emerge from long-term arrears.

The ‘Behind the Data’ research found that solutions to persistent arrears can be found, even in cases where historic repayments are low.

A key driver to get a solution is meaningful engagement between borrowers and lenders, the research found.

In the year to June there was a 12pc fall in the overall number of accounts in arrears compared with a year previously.

Central Bank director consumer protection Colm Kincaid said the fall in long-term arrears was the result of hard work by borrowers and firms to reduce this number, particularly over the last 12 months.

“It shows that by working together within a defined regulatory framework there can be solutions that work for both borrowers and firms, even in cases of borrowers with low affordability and arrears that have lasted for a number of years.”

He said lessons have been learned from the financial crisis on how to avoid arrears in the future.

But he said there was still more than lenders can do to enhance how they engage with borrowers and to go deeper into the suite of options available to reach an agreed resolution with a borrower.

“We will continue to scrutinise lenders’ progress against their plans and targets in the months and years to come,” he said.

Mr Kincaid said that for borrowers in, or facing, arrears the message remains to engage with their lender even if they are in deep arrears or have been in arrears for a prolonged period.

He advised distressed borrowers to get help from organisations such as MABS.