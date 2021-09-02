| 13.6°C Dublin

Government’s new housing strategy makes big promises – but could end up fuelling house price inflation

Charlie Weston

Housing for All’ fails to tackle many of the factors feeding current crisis

Almost 9,000 housing units were completed in the first half of the year Expand

THE Government’s new housing strategy will need a lot of things to fall into place if it is to deliver more homes for first-time buyers, and at prices most workers can afford.

And getting rents to stabilise is an enormous challenge.

What’s likely to happen is that the measures will further stoke already massive demand for homes, while incentivising developers to continue to build the wrong homes, in the wrong places, at the wrong prices.

