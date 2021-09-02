Government’s new housing strategy makes big promises – but could end up fuelling house price inflation

THE Government’s new housing strategy will need a lot of things to fall into place if it is to deliver more homes for first-time buyers, and at prices most workers can afford.

And getting rents to stabilise is an enormous challenge.

What’s likely to happen is that the measures will further stoke already massive demand for homes, while incentivising developers to continue to build the wrong homes, in the wrong places, at the wrong prices.

If this happens, it will lead to more property inflation, too many tiny apartments and ongoing affordability issues.

That could lead to the document being dubbed the ‘Housing for Sprawl’ strategy.

It is good to have a plan for housing, very much a crisis issue at the moment.

But this is the fourth housing plan we have had in the last nine years, according to lecturer in housing in TU Dublin Dr Lorcan Sirr.

The other plans are not seen to have worked. So the portents for this one are not good.

This is more a strategy for the market players.

That’s because the big-ticket schemes being boosted in a bid to make homes more affordable are more likely to end up being bail-outs for builders.

None of these schemes – Help To Buy, the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan, shared equity and the €500m Croí Cónaithe fund for builders – will do anything to push down house prices for builders.

Instead, they will subsidise buyers while ensuring that house prices do not fall for developers.

That raises the suspicion that the strategy will end up being a bailout for developers who paid too much for land. Taxpayers will save them from their bad business decisions.

And this comes at a time when developers and cuckoo funds are showing signs of being out of control, fuelling an already overheated market with profit-maximising apartments not much bigger than dog kennels, rented out at crazy prices.

Developers and cuckoo funds are taking outrageous liberties with the fast-track SHD (Strategic Housing Development) process.

Two of the largest SHD applications in the State are examples of this.

The Irish arm of US property giant Hines is proposing to build 1,600 apartments on the grounds of the Holy Cross seminary on Clonliffe Road in Dublin.

And in North Co Dublin former Nama debtor Cannon Kirk is hoping to get permission for 1,400 housing units, which are mostly apartments, in Donabate.

Both of these seem like little more than attempts to extract high rents from apartment dwellers when a greater mixture of housing types is what is needed.

The fact that An Bord Pleanála is approving so many SHDs, which the courts subsequently find are in breach of planning laws, risks it becoming known as An Bord Rubber Stamp.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien stood in my hallway before the last election, promising to get rid of the anti-democratic SHD process, but it is still in place.

The unreliability of the private sector when it comes to delivering housing in sufficient numbers and at the right prices has prompted Mr O’Brien to plan to ramp up the direct building of social housing.

Housing For All aims to deliver 10,000 social housing units a year.

But councils only managed to directly build just over 4,300 social-housing units since 2016.

So this part of the plan looks unlikely to be achieved unless local authorities and State-funded housing charities continue to push first-time buyers out of the market by purchasing new builds.

And the housing strategy, as with all previous housing plans, will come up against the usual problem in this country of the inability to build at scale and benefit from the economies larger builders achieve.

Too many builders are small, lack proper financing and sub-contract out every aspect of the home-construction process. As every sub-contractor has to get their cut, this adds hugely to the cost of having paid too much for land in the first place.

Sharp rises in the price of raw materials for housing, due to Covid and container traffic issues, also risk throwing the plans for the delivery of homes off target.

On the rental side, something like 2,000 small landlords are leaving the market every year.

The new document is thin on solutions to stop this. This means the way is clear for cuckoo funds to dominate the market, pushing rents higher with low-spec units and the financial muscle to keep units vacant rather than cut rents.

Housing For All is a big shiny document with a lot of promises.

There are many figures, targets and commitments, but we have a history of under-delivering on Government housing strategies in this country.

Will this latest plan deliver sufficient numbers of new homes to meet the demand from first-time buyers, at prices that most can afford, while also lowering rents?

We can only hope, but the chances are slim.