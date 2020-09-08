Glenveagh cuts prices on luxury properties in Dublin and Wicklow to accelerate sales

House builder Glenveagh Properties is cutting prices on hundreds of luxury homes in Dublin and Wicklow in a sign of weak demand at the top end of the market.

As part of its interim results for the first half of 2020, the firm said it has cut prices on more than 220 properties. The discounts apply at its Marina Village development in Greystones, Co Wicklow, and ‘The Collection’ – a seven-property portfolio on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4 – where prices previously hit €5m.

Glenveagh has branded these properties as “non-core” assets that need to be sold within 12 months.

The firm originally had expected to take up to four years to sell many of the properties in question, but now wants to offload them at a discount to generate maximum cash in hand. It says the accelerated sales plan will generate at least €100m but requires a €20.3m write-off of their book value now.

Chief executive Stephen Garvey said prices started to be discounted three to four weeks ago. About one in ten of the properties already has been reserved or sold as a result.

“We feel that by getting that €100m in the next 12 months, rather than drip-feeding it over the next four years, we can reinvest that €100m in the core focus of the business, the more affordable end,” Mr Garvey said.

The exceptional charge deepened Glenveagh’s interim losses.

The Maynooth-based firm recorded a gross loss of €15.2m in the first six months of 2020, versus a €7.5m gross profit in the first six months of 2019. It also reported an underlying loss of €7m.

It was Glenveagh’s first gross loss since listing on the Irish and London stock exchanges in 2017.

Glenveagh sold 123 homes in the first half of 2020. This generated turnover of €37m. That was 19pc lower than the first half of 2019.

Chief financial officer Michael Rice said Glenveagh’s sales margin fell to 13.8pc because Covid-19 increased production costs and deterred the firm from “bringing in greater volumes on our newer sites and being able to open some new sites as well”.

He forecast that those problems “will abate” and allow Glenveagh to return to 2021 sales margins above 16pc.

Glenveagh is currently building on 18 sites along Dublin’s commuter belt. It says its order book is strong with 906 units sold, signed or reserved this year – reflecting both the price-cutting on top-end properties and increased house-hunter appetite for suburban homes.

Investors broadly welcomed Glenveagh’s move to accelerate sale of top-end properties in favour of a sole focus on more affordable starter homes priced at or below €300,000.

“Following the completion of the sale of these assets, the group’s suburban sites will be exclusively focused on starter homes,” said Davy analyst Colin Sheridan.

Analysts also welcomed Glenveagh’s announcement that its Partnerships division has just struck its first deal to build an 800-unit development with an unidentified partner. It declined requests to identify the partner or location.

Online Editors