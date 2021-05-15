| 6.3°C Dublin

First-time buyers to get half of new-build houses

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will reveal plan on Tuesday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien

Jody Corcoran Email

The Government’s new housing plan proposes that up to 50pc of future housing estates be reserved for first-time buyers, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Measures to be brought to Cabinet this week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien could ultimately see up to 80pc of houses in many such developments ear marked for social and affordable housing, as well as for first-time buyers.

