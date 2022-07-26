| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First-time buyers forced €30,000 more into debt in just twelve months

House hunters have €27,000 less spending power than a year ago. Stock image Expand

Close

House hunters have €27,000 less spending power than a year ago. Stock image

House hunters have €27,000 less spending power than a year ago. Stock image

House hunters have €27,000 less spending power than a year ago. Stock image

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Surging house prices and the cost-of-living squeeze are forcing buyers to borrow more to secure a home while their purchasing power has been depleted.

The average first-time buyer mortgage was €263,000 in June, according to figures from the Banking and Payments Federation.

Most Watched

Privacy