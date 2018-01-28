Fancy some peace and quiet? Buy your own island in Cork for €150,000

Independent.ie

With a three-bed semi-detached house in Dublin selling for €400,000 on average, someone looking to make a dent in the real estate market might be better off buying their own island.

