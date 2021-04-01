| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even when lockdown is over, housing market faces major upheaval

Mark Keenan

With the growth of remote working, many people have been returning to their home counties and are paying cheaper rents. Photo: Stock. Expand

Close

With the growth of remote working, many people have been returning to their home counties and are paying cheaper rents. Photo: Stock.

With the growth of remote working, many people have been returning to their home counties and are paying cheaper rents. Photo: Stock.

With the growth of remote working, many people have been returning to their home counties and are paying cheaper rents. Photo: Stock.

Along with a lockdown of our personal lives and the economy, Covid-19 has also heated up the temperature of Ireland’s property market through a series of irregularities, some of which are expected to dissipate when the country returns to normal. Some won’t.

The biggest issue currently is supply – the Real Estate Alliance (REA) network estimates supply is down by almost 40pc on a normal year.

At the same time we are entering the peak spring-summer sales season in the property market when most people look to buy and sell their houses.

Most Watched

Privacy