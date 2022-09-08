THE European Central Bank has delivered a huge blow to mortgage holders with a bumper mortgage rise.

Tracker mortgage holders are set to be hit with higher payments from next month.

This comes weeks after getting letters from their banks telling them that July ECB rate rise will push up their repayments.

Governors of the European Central Bank have hiked the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points.

There are close to half a million mortgage account holders on either tracker or variable rates that are vulnerable to higher European interest rates.

The decision to raise its by 0.75 percentage points means tracker mortgage holders will be facing an additional €34 in higher payments for every €100,000 they owe, according to calculations by broker Joey Sheahan of MyMortgages.ie.

This is based on a tracker margin of 1pc over the ECB rate, with 15 years remaining.

Over a year the extra cost amounts to €408.

Last month’s rise means the two rate rises will add an extra €800 a year for every 100,000 yet to be repaid.

This means that a family on a €200,000 mortgage will see repayments rise by more than €1,600 over a year.

The three main banks spared variable-rate customers from the ECB rise in July, but that is not expected to happen this time.

Variable-rate customers on a €200,000, 25-year mortgage, will face an additional €78 in monthly repayments in the event of a 0.75 percentage-point rise.

Over a year, this amounts to an extra €930 in mortgage costs.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site and mortgage brokerage Bonkers.ie said the latest rate rise was expected.

“But that doesn’t make it any easier to digest. The question now is how high rates will go?”

He said that when the ECB raised rates in July the major banks here decided not to pass on the rate increase to their variable and new fixed-rate customers.

“I’m not so sure we’ll be as lucky this time.”

Meanwhile, the pace of inflation slackened in August, the latest Central Statistics Office data shows, but remains extremely high.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a standard measure of price inflation for households, is up 8.7pc in the year to August 2022.

That pace is down from an annual increase of 9.1pc in the year to July 2022 but for eleventh straight months the annual increase has been at least 5pc-plus, dramatically higher than the norm over recent decades.

Higher energy costs are the big driver with utility bills and transport the most increased bills for households.

The CSO said electricity costs were up 38.1pc on an annual basis in August.

Gas prices rose by 56.1pc, and home heating oil jumped by 73pc.