Estate agent’s demand for proof of funds being seen as the latest example of the little guy getting kicked around

Savills has insisted that would-be buyers disclose private financial details before being permitted to view a house

Savills is one of the largest estate agents in the market.

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

HOME buyers have reacted with outrage to the move by leading estate agent Savills to tell would-be buyers they must show “proof of funds” before they can view a house.

It comes at a time when first-time buyers are already struggling in the hunt for homes with surging rents, rapid house-price rises, tough mortgage rules and a chronic shortage of homes to buy.

Estate agent Savills is demanding that prospective buyers who want to view 44 houses for sale in the Somerton development in Lucan, Dublin, furnish detailed financial information to prove they want to buy.

