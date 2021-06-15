Estate agent’s demand for proof of funds being seen as the latest example of the little guy getting kicked around

HOME buyers have reacted with outrage to the move by leading estate agent Savills to tell would-be buyers they must show “proof of funds” before they can view a house.

It comes at a time when first-time buyers are already struggling in the hunt for homes with surging rents, rapid house-price rises, tough mortgage rules and a chronic shortage of homes to buy.

Estate agent Savills is demanding that prospective buyers who want to view 44 houses for sale in the Somerton development in Lucan, Dublin, furnish detailed financial information to prove they want to buy.

Potential buyers have reacted with fury on social media platforms to what they regard as an unwarranted invasion of privacy, with some accusing the estate agency of bullying buyers who are already operating with all the odds stacked against them.

Savills said Covid-19 social distancing requirements and high demand has meant it has to weed out tyre kickers from genuine buyers.

Those registering their interest have received an email stating that the next phase of the Co Dublin scheme will launch soon.

Those interested in securing an appointment to view must complete a questionnaire providing the following details: “an approval [for a mortgage] in principle that is in date; evidence of a Help-to-Buy grant (if applicable); evidence of all savings that will be used in the purchase; evidence of gifts from family members if applicable; if purchasing with cash, a bank statement or letter from your solicitor confirming funds are available”.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling described demands for the detailed personal information to be provided as an “absolute disgrace and an invasion of privacy”.

He says he has no issue with potential buyers being asked to provide a letter from their banks showing they have loan approval.

He advises those providing such a letter to redact the amount they have been approved to borrow.

Mr Dowling maintained that it was giving an estate agent an unfair advantage if people were now being asked for a huge level of financial detail, such as if they are getting a cash gift from their parents.

“You don’t want to be showing your hand when you are negotiating, even if the price is set. It is a breach of privacy.”

He speculated that Savills is seeking information down to the level of cash gifts from parents to ensure that if someone only has mortgage approval for €300,000, for a €400,000 house, that they can afford the home.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that requesting “this level of info from a prospective buyer to view a home is simply wrong”.

He said that he will be in touch with the Property Services Regulatory Authority and the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

Savills defended seeking detailed financial information.

It said that claims by Minister O’Brien and others that it was seeking the financial details before setting the price for the homes was wrong.

The homes have a set price.

It said it got 5,000 inquiries for the first phase of the development and there was currently only one show house.

It needs to ensure that only those genuinely interested in buying get to view the show house, given the difficulties imposed by Covid.

The spokesman said that it was not seeking that people provide all their financial information, such as listing all their savings.

He said it is sufficient to provide enough information to prove that the potential buyer could afford the home.

He did, however, admit that the email is poorly worded.

However, it is the case that those who do not co-operate by providing their financial details will find themselves unable to buy one of the Lucan homes.

And the spokesman admitted that the Data Protection Commissioner has been in touch with Savills following a complaint.

That Savills feels confident enough to send out an email to potential buyers demanding they show their most personal financial information is being seen as just the latest example of the power imbalance in the market.

The feeling is that the little guys are being kicked around by everyone from developers to banks and now estate agents.