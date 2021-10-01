Estate agents accused of ‘slap in the face’ to renters with ads for investment properties that are not subject to rent cap limits

Estate agents have been accused of “slapping first-time buyers and renters in the face” with advertisements encouraging property investors to buy houses because they are not capped under Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) legislation.

It comes as landlords were alleged to have pushed up rents beyond limits imposed under regulations.

Labour councillor for Limerick, Conor Sheehan, said he was “dismayed” to see such marketing practices while house-hunting recently.

In one advert for a semi-detached house, an estate agent advertised the property as being “an ideal opportunity for any first-time buyer or for those who are seeking a potentially lucrative investment property with a strong yield not capped under RPZ legislation.”

Mr Sheehan, who has struggled to get on the property ladder due to rocketing house prices, said “the market is completely in favour of investors and landlords”.

“I was shocked but not surprised to see this. The fact that the seller is encouraging a prospective buyer to purchase this property because it is outside a RPZ, and therefore they could charge exorbitant rent in exchange for a good return, is sickening.”

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), the State’s rental watchdog, said there was “an unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords” after its latest rents index recorded rents rising at rates last seen before the pandemic.

This is despite caps on rent increases being introduced in three-quarters of the country. The RTB said it was “concerning” that rents rose nationally by 7pc between April and June this year.

Investors snapping up homes has been a huge talking point in Ireland’s housing crisis and some estate agents have been targeting their advertisements at those looking to rent out properties.

Another advertisement for a house in a sought-after residential area reads: “Investors will be drawn to the opportunity to acquire a fantastic asset with a potentially lucrative rental income (currently uncapped under RPZ).”

Landlords bringing new rental properties to the market or new tenancy agreements are exempt from regulations on rent caps, so can essentially charge what they like.

Pat Davitt, chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (Ipav), said: “The Government is aware of what’s going on. It’s up to them to change it. Estate agents advertise what is factual. It might well be contributing to the issue [of investors buying family homes], but it is factual.”

Mr Davitt claimed that the RTB report published this week should carry a “health warning” as it does not differentiate between properties in rent pressure zones and those that are exempt from the rules, despite being in these designated areas.

“It could be that these new rental properties are driving rents higher, rather than landlords flouting rules,” he said.

The Government has now vowed to crackdown on rogue landlords after rents surged by as much as 17pc in some parts of the country.

The average monthly rent nationwide now stands at €1,352 per month, up seven per cent year-on-year.

Renters in counties outside rent pressure zones - such as Longford and Leitrim - saw hikes of between 15.9pc and 17.3pc.

Padraig McGoldrick, interim director of the RTB, said landlords who flout rent caps could be fined up to €15,000. The RTB is currently investigating over 400 cases of non-compliance by landlords in relation to rent increases.

Housing charity Threshold said rent increases are pushing people into financial difficulty.

One client of the charity had been living in her rental home for over 10 years, when her rent was hiked by €200, an increase of 20pc.

“She was already struggling to cover the rent and sometimes couldn’t put credit in her phone,” the charity said. “Threshold was able to assist her to dispute the rent increase, which was invalid, as she was living in a RPZ. The landlord issued a new rent review notice in line with the RPZ rules.”