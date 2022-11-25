| 7.5°C Dublin

Estate agent confidential: what they really think of buyers, sellers and where property prices are heading

Six estate agents share their opinions on the true state of the market, the pitfalls to avoid and the behaviour that gives you away

Property can be a volatile business. Illustration by Fred Ho Yeow Hui via Getty Images Expand

Property can be a volatile business. Illustration by Fred Ho Yeow Hui via Getty Images

Tanya Sweeney

Gazumping, gazanging, lowballing, bidding wars, kerb appeal... Buying and selling property can seem so complicated that it has its own language. And while it has never been an easy task, it now seems more labyrinthine and confusing than ever.

The ultimate objective of an estate agent is to get the best sale prices for their clients, and rumours abound, rightly or wrongly, that many of them will deploy a number of tricks and tactics to do just that. We asked a cross-section of them, working in various areas and at differing price points, for the unvarnished, off-the-record truth about the reality of Ireland’s property market.

“Do estate agents throw in fake bids? I would say the answer is yes”

