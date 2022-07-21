End of era for cheaper mortgages as ECB set to raise interest rates

The era of cheaper mortgages is at an end as the European Central Bank is expected to announce an increase in its key interest rates today.

It is set to confirm a 0.25 percentage point increase, followed by a rise of twice that in September.

The start of a cycle of interest rate rises could see households with tracker or variable rates being hit with higher payments of up to €1,200 a year.

When the higher costs from the ECB increases of servicing tracker or variable mortgages are added to rises in the cost of energy, motor fuel and food, some families will be facing a hit of close to €4,000 a year in their household budgets.

There are growing fears that the first in a series of ECB rate rises in 11 years will tip Ireland and the rest of the EU into recession.

Mortgage costs will see a family on a €250,000 tracker mortgage having to pay an extra €1,200 per annum with rates rising by 0.75 percentage points by the end of the year.

Analysts expect ECB rates to keep rising next year. Some reports indicate it could even start its rate-rising process with a 0.5 percentage point rise this week.

Almost half-a-million households are on trackers or variables here, leaving them hugely exposed to ECB rate hikes.

Other hits to households will see shoppers facing a potential increase of €453 in their annual grocery bills, according to retail research firm Kantar.

A household using Electric Ireland for its electricity supply has seen the cost shoot up by €670 due to four price hikes in the past year, calculations by Bonkers.ie show.

People who heat their homes with gas or oil are facing an extra €650 in costs over a year.

Record increases in the price of diesel and petrol have added €777 a year to the cost of running a family car, AA Ireland said.

When looked at along with the extra costs for households with a variable or tracker mortgage, the total cost to budgets will be around €3,750.

About half of all mortgage-holders have locked into fixed rates to protect themselves, but when they come to the end of their fixed terms, mortgage rates will be higher.

The cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of easing, with figures from the European Union’s Eurostat this week showing prices rising here last month at a rate of 9.6pc.

Each 0.25pc rise in the ECB rates will cost €30 more in monthly repayments for a €250,000 tracker mortgage. This means ECB rates going up by 0.75pc would add €1,200 to the annual repayments on such a mortgage.

Lenders have been called on to absorb this week’s European interest rate rise instead of passing it on to variable-rate mortgage holders.

About 200,000 homeowners with variable-rate mortgages are set to face a huge increase in home-loan costs when the ECB embarks on a succession of rate rises.

These rises are designed to weaken demand among consumers in the hope this will suppress price rises.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie said the question now is how high rates will go and whether the main banks will pass on the increase to customers.

“Irish mortgage rates are already among the highest in the Eurozone, so there is room for the banks to absorb some of the increase,” he said.

He added that the ECB is in a bind.

“The main driver of inflation in recent months has been rapidly increasing energy prices, due largely to the war in Ukraine, as well as supply chain bottlenecks due to Covid. Neither of these issues will be solved by a rise in interest rates,” he said.

Economists here fear the economy could dip this year due to the sustained hits by the inflationary spike.

Eighty-six per cent of global investors now expect Europe to slump into recession in the next 12 months, according to a Bank of America fund manager survey.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence fell to a 21-month low last month.

The sharp fall in the KBC Bank Consumer Sentiment Index is due to concerns about further increases in living costs and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Consumers are also concerned about a lack of detail on the government measures to offset the price spirals.

One in four consumers sees the run-up to Christmas as the most severe period for them, according to KBC Bank.