ECB rate hike would push young families into arrears

Homeowners with tracker mortgages and younger borrowers are at risk when the European Central Bank rates rise.

Homeowners with tracker mortgages and younger borrowers are at risk when the European Central Bank rates rise.

Research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) says that any rise in ECB rates would be immediately passed through to those on tracker rates. It points out that younger households, on lower incomes and at an early stage of their mortgage, are most at risk.

The research paper advocates those on tracker rates overpay on their mortgages, if they have spare funds.

It warns those in the at-risk group may find themselves in arrears if rates rise, although this is not expected to happen for a year or two.

Conor O'Toole, ESRI researcher, said the market had recovered considerably from the financial crisis, but "our research points to vulnerabilities for particular groups of households".

Irish Independent