THE European Central Bank announcement of a sixth interest rate rise since last summer is to cost those sticking with their trackers thousands of euro in higher repayments.

Repayments on a typical tracker will have gone up by €1,650 over a full year due to the latest ECB rise of 0.5 percentage points.

The hike will also push the cost of new fixed rates, with more pressure on variables also likely.

Rising fixed rates will make it more difficult for first-time to afford to buy a home.

Some 50,000 homeowners are set to come out of fixed rates in the next three years, with financial advisers telling them to break out of these arrangements early and re-fix before rates go even higher.

The St Patrick’s weekend ECB hike will mean repayments on a tracker will have risen by around a third in less than a year.

This will cost a family on an average tracker €1,650 a year in extra repayments.

This is based on the average outstanding tracker loan of €81,300, according to Mark Coan of money guide Moneysherpa.ie. He based his calculations on Central Bank figures.

“With ECB rates going to 3.5pc and if they stay there, then the cost of an average tracker will increase by €24,500 over a 15-year term, or €1,635 per year.

“That’s a staggering 28pc increase in the cost of tracker mortgages,” Mr Coan said.

Typical tracker interest rates have spiralled from just 1.15pc in June last year to a 4.65pc on average.

Across the 244,000 tracker mortgage holders in Ireland, the total impact of the rises so far totals up to €6bn in additional repayments, Mr Coan said.

“Tracker customers are understandably worried about giving up their tracker, given the sharp practice of Irish banks after the financial crash.

“However, the biggest risk to tracker mortgage holders now is inaction. If you’re a tracker customer you now need to do two things.”

He said one is to get a fixed-rate offer letter from their current lender to secure a fixed rate. The second thing is talk to a mortgage broker to see if they should stick with the tracker, take up the fixed rate offer, or fix with another lender.

In the past week both EBS and Finance Ireland have increased their lending rates.

AIB subsidiary EBS pushed up its mortgage rates by 0.59 percentage points across its fixed rate residential mortgages and increasing its fixed rates for buy-to-let mortgages.

Some of the fixed rates are going up by 0.75 percentage points.

And non-bank lender Finance Ireland said it was hiking the interest rates on its three-year and five-year fixed mortgage offers as the squeeze on borrowers and homeowners intensifies.

The changes will push the interest on a three-year fixed rate mortgage with a 90pc loan to value to 6.6pc and a five-year fixed rate at the same loan to value to 6.45pc.

This increase of 0.75 percentage points will add €145 a month to repayments a €300,000 mortgage over a 30-year term, according to broker Michael Dowling.