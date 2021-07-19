EBS cuts fixed rates but is still among most expensive lenders

EBS is cutting some of its fixed rates, but despite the move it will still be among the most expensive mortgage providers.

The lower rates will apply to new, and existing customers who opt to fix, and to switchers.

The former building society has been accused of overcharging its existing customers so that it can offer cash-back incentives to attract new customers.

EBS, which is part of the AIB Group, said it is cutting its three and five-year fixed rate mortgages by 0.15pc.

The three and five-year fixed mortgages rates will reduce to 2.75pc, and will be available from Thursday this week.

It said the reductions represent increased value for first-time buyers and switchers looking for fixed-rate certainty.

And the new rates will be available to new and existing customers regardless of their loan to value (LTV) rate.

New mortgage customers can also avail of up to 3pc back in cash.

This means they will receive €3,000 back for every €100,000 in new mortgage borrowing drawn down.

EBS said that new customers that get cash back will be able to save up to €6,500 over the first five years of their mortgage, compared with the same mortgage from a non-cash back mortgage lender.

This is based on a 20-year mortgage of €282,615 at the new rate of 2.75pc, and includes 3pc cashback.

EBS managing director Paul Butler said: “Coupled with our competitive 3pc cashback offering, which new customers can avail of, this is our lowest three and five-year fixed rate ever and represents real value for mortgage customers looking for fixed rate certainty.”

Consumer advocate Brendan Burgess has claimed existing customers of EBS are overpaying for their mortgages so the lender can offer cash-back incentives to attract new customers.

He said this means existing EBS customers are “subsidising” new ones by around €1,600 a year.

EBS mortgage rates are much higher than those offered by its parent AIB, which does not offer cash-back deals to new customers.

Mr Burgess said cash-back deals were being used to distort the market.

“Cash-back mortgages are used by some lenders to keep the rates for existing customers high.”

He said the difference between EBS cash-back mortgage rates and those of AIB, where there are no cash-back offers, was large.

EBS, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland offer borrowers a payment of 2pc of the mortgage amount within 40 days of completing the mortgage agreement.

Bank of Ireland and EBS offer an additional 1pc cash-back incentive in year five if the borrower stays with the lender.

An AIB Group spokesperson said it offers customers a broad range of choice and value through its AIB, EBS and Haven brands.