THE number of disputes over rental accommodation has grown by 250pc in a decade according to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Disputes over rented accommodation soared 250pc in decade - new report

The agency's 2017 annual report was considered by Cabinet yesterday.

The RTB's responsibilities include the resolution of disputes between tenants and landlords and the registration of tenancies.

There were more than 5,800 dispute applications last year and the RTB reports that the number of dispute cases has grown by 250pc since 2008.

Meanwhile, almost 125,000 new tenancies were registered with the agency last year, bringing the total number to just under 340,000.

That encompassed more than 714,000 occupants at the end of 2017.

The RTB received an average of 646 calls per day.

In 2017 it dealt with 170,000 calls and 61,000 emails.

