Death of glass ceiling smasher Geralyn Byrne

THE death has occurred of one of Ireland’s leading residential estate agents.

Geralyn Byrne, who passed away unexpectedly at her Dublin home on Monday aged 62, was a director of the 97-branch Sherry FitzGerald Group and responsible for founding, developing and managing its Dublin 6 residential branches.

In this market, she transformed the chain into a leader and personally developed, produced and closed some of the highest-grossing Irish home sales of recent decades.

Originally from Templeogue, Ms Byrne was also a pivotal player in the setting up and running of the company’s private clients division, established to conduct off-market home sales. She became known as an estate agent who would provide a high level of client care. Following heavy snowfall in 2018, she was photographed using a set of skis to ensure she wouldn’t miss a viewing.

From UCD, Ms Byrne took a property course at the Rathmines College and went to work for Hamilton and Hamilton before joining Sherry FitzGerald in 1987. She co-founded the company’s first local branch offshoot in Terenure. The following year, she joined the board of the company to become its first female director.

In the 1980s world of Irish estate agency, which was very much dominated by older men, she broke through the glass ceiling and would go on to become an industry leader. Today, estate agency is ahead of other sectors in promoting women to key leadership roles.

Sherry FitzGerald Group Chairman, Mark FitzGerald, said: “Geralyn lived in a modern world, yet possessed an old-fashioned duty of care. Geralyn was a tenacious advocate for each and every one of her clients, many of whom became her friends. In her understated way, she lit the torch and led the way for women in the auctioneering profession. We, her friends in Sherry FitzGerald, are truly devastated.’”

Geralyn Byrne is survived by her husband Greg, children Jack, Anna and Mike.

Mark Keenan

Online Editors