Cully & Sully co-founder’s Georgian seaside Cork home is on the market for €4.9m

The two-storey boathouse that has planning permission to be renovated

Colum O’Sullivan, the co-founder of food brand Cully & Sully, has put his Georgian seaside Cork home on the market for €4.9m.

Raffeen is an early 18th century private residence in Kinsale and it’s the dream for any watersports enthusiasts as it comes with its own two-storey boathouse and jetty.

However, planning permission exists for the renovation and change of use of the boathouse, and it could make a stunning guest house.

The property is 550sq metre and O’Sullivan bought it in 2013 with his wife Joanne after Cully & Sully was sold to US giant Hain Celestial.

O’Sullivan and his business partner Cullen Allen still run the company from Cork, and in addition to their own-brand soups and pies they also oversee food brands such as Hartley’s jelly and the Linda McCartney vegetarian range.

The food entrepreneur bought the home for €1.3 million in 2013, and he told The Irish Times that an enormous amount of renovation was put into the house that dates back to 1860.

“While it was amazing, it was old and cold," he said. “We insulated the bejaysus out of it.”

The home is southerly facing and it has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and it is BER exempt.

It has been placed on the market through joint agents Colliers International and Engel and Voelkers, who describe the home as “an idyllic family home where classic Georgian elegance meets modern day comfort and convenience.”

The front of the house looks out onto the waterfront and the garden leads down to a private floating pontoon where the owners can enjoy unrestricted water access.

"The house exudes character and has a lovely energy, enhanced by its south-facing aspect, water frontage and exceptionally high 4m ceilings,” the estate agents said.

"At all times the house feels light and bright thanks to its high Georgian windows.

"It has been meticulously refurbished by its current owners who were at all times very conscious of preserving the integrity of the home, mindful that they were caretakers of this unique landmark property for future generations.”