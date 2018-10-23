Business Property & Mortgages

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Councillors consider plans to build cheaper log cabins once labelled 'undesirable'

Cllr Martin Miley said the cabins would be a cheaper solution to tackling rising rents and housing supplies
Conor McCrave

Councillors in Co Kildare have agreed to look at building log cabins as a cheaper alternative to building houses in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

It comes as the Irish Independent revealed yesterday that the local authority had left a three-bed house empty for more than two years while homeless families lived in a nearby hotel.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Martin Miley, who submitted the proposal, said the cabins would be a cheaper solution to tackling rising rents and housing supplies if developers are given the option to build them.

"In rural areas you're not allowed to put in a log cabin at all under the county development plan, 'undesirable' is the word they use," Cllr Miley said.

"You could put in a three-bed log cabin that will last for 80 years for about €50,000 and the equivalent for a house would be €150,000."

Previous applications have been shot down by the council.

However, following a majority support from councillors, council management has agreed to a review in 2019.

However, Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Lynch said it was simply a short-term solution to the housing crisis and "we need to look at what housing stock the council has".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the council said a vacant property in Leixlip that has been empty for more than two years had been allocated to a tenant, but the process had been delayed as a result of lengthy "legal discussions".

"The council anticipates that this matter will be resolved and the house occupied by year end," it said.

