Cost of rent climbs back to pre-pandemic levels as number of homes to let hits record low

Rental costs have increased at a rate not seen since the pandemic struck – while available properties to let are at an all-time low.

The cost of renting was up by 6.7pc in September, the strongest annual rise since early 2019, according to the Daft.ie rental report. Rents in Connacht-Ulster have shot up nearly 19pc.

Average monthly rent nationwide between July and September was €1,516, a rise of almost €100 a month since last year.

The cost of renting is now twice what it was a decade ago as a severe shortage of properties to let pushes up costs.

Just 1,460 properties were available to rent across the country at the start of this month. This is the lowest level of rental stock since 2006, when the Daft.ie report was first compiled.

Rents in Munster are 15.6pc higher than a year ago.

The near-19pc rise in Connacht-Ulster is the strongest rate of inflation since the Daft.ie report was first compiled in 2006.

The Daft.ie report only reflects the cost of new tenancies. The report’s author, Professor Ronan Lyons, said rent pressure zone (RPT) caps were protecting sitting tenants, at a cost to people taking out new tenancy agreements.

Read More

Landlords are free to impose double-digit rises for new agreements.

The outbreak of the pandemic and the associated lockdowns dampened down the rental market as many overseas workers went home, with others leaving cities and urban areas to go back to rural areas where they grew up.

But now rent rises are back to pre-pandemic levels.

The increases around the country reflect an on-going and unprecedented scarcity of rental homes, Professor Lyons, who is an economist at Trinity College Dublin, said.

“Covid-19 temporarily reshuffled Ireland’s rental problems but the latest figures confirm those problems of shortages are getting worse over time,” he said.

He said Dublin had last year initially seen an increase in rental availability, with the number of rental homes doubling from 1,600 to nearly 3,200 in 2020. But this trend has reversed rapidly, with just over 800 homes available to rent now.

There were 81 homes available to rent in total in the State’s four other cities.

Rents in Dublin are just 2.7pc higher than a year ago. But the costs in Cork and Galway are 6.9pc and 8.3pc higher.

Inflation in Limerick is at 8.9pc while it is 10pc in Waterford city.

In parts of Connacht, rents rose by 20pc in the 12 months to September.

Tenants in Cork are being asked to pay €100 more a month, at €1,544, than a year ago for a new tenancy.

In Galway the average rent is now €1,475, up €113 a month compared with last year.

Dublin rents are now typically €2,082, some €54 more a month than was being quoted for new tenancies a year ago.

Limerick rents are up €113 a month to €1,373, with a similar monthly rise for Waterford city to €1,164.

In Connacht-Ulster, the average rent is now €913, a rise of 18.8pc, or €144 more a month than last year.