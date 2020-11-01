Cosgrave Group to exit Nama with refinancing deal worth over €350m

Cosgrave Property Group has agreed a deal to refinance more than €350m in debts to fund its exit from Nama. (stock photo)

Cosgrave Property Group has agreed a deal to refinance more than €350m in debts to fund its exit from Nama.

The developer agreed the deal for the advance of loan facilities with alternative lenders Castlehaven Finance and Relm Finance.The company declined to reveal how much the facilities were for but property industry sources said that they would have topped €350m.

The deal refinances the portfolio of commercial real estate, sites and development assets from existing Nama facilities and the group said in a statement that it would allow it to provide vital housing for the undersupplied Irish market.

Cosgrave's sale in July of 368 apartments for about €200m was the biggest investment transaction so far this year, it said.

The deal was also the largest residential investment sale ever in the state in one location, it said.

The statement said that the new debt facilities will allow the group to progress a number of major residential schemes comprising a substantial number of houses and apartments.

Paul Dowling, CEO of Relm, said that providing funding for the commercial real estate element of the transaction "was an unparalleled opportunity to partner with a best in class asset manager on a top quality property portfolio."

Castlehaven partner Will Aylmer said his firm had been "delighted to be working with the Cosgrave Property Group on this milestone deal".

"Castlehaven has always sought to be part of the solution for Ireland's housing crisis and we are excited to work with Cosgraves to deliver much-needed quality housing in key locations around Dublin," he said.

Castlehaven and Relm are both funded by global investment firm Avenue Capital Group.

A spokesperson for Cosgrave Group expressed gratitude for Nama's funding of their developments in recent years and welcomed its new funders.

The Cosgrave Property Group was founded in 1979 by brothers Joe, Peter, and Michael Cosgrave. Peter Cosgrave passed away in 2019, having worked along with his brothers for 40 years during which time they built over 10,000 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial space.

Nama is not now expected to be wound up until 2021 instead of this year.

