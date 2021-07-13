| 13.2°C Dublin

Controversial new State home loan won’t need to be repaid unless house is sold

Scheme is likely to further stimulate the housing market Expand

Scheme is likely to further stimulate the housing market

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

People who get approved for the Government’s controversial new shared equity scheme will not have to repay the money being provided by the State if they remain in the home.

Under the €75m scheme the State will provide up to 20pc of the purchase price of the property.

The move to remove any obligation to repay the 20pc shared equity loan is to allay Central Bank concerns, Davy Stockbrokers said.

