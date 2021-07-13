Controversial new State home loan won’t need to be repaid unless house is sold

People who get approved for the Government’s controversial new shared equity scheme will not have to repay the money being provided by the State if they remain in the home.

Under the €75m scheme the State will provide up to 20pc of the purchase price of the property.

The move to remove any obligation to repay the 20pc shared equity loan is to allay Central Bank concerns, Davy Stockbrokers said.

The State will charge no interest on the shared equity scheme amount it provides for five years, and then a rate of just 1.75pc will apply for the next 15 years.

It means people will effectively get an interest-only mortgage for up to 20pc of the value of the home, that is not repayable unless they sell the home.

Those who qualify for the scheme could just pay the interest on the State equity amount but not the principal, if they remain in the home.

The stake being put up by the State under the shared equity scheme is in addition to funding from the help-to-buy scheme.

This means the State could provide up to 30pc of the purchase price of newly built homes.

Homebuyers would use their own deposit and a traditional mortgage from a bank for the rest.

The combination of the two support schemes could see the State funding up to €100,000 of a home bought for €350,000.

The high level of funding has raised fears that the State supports will over-stimulate the market and push prices even higher at a time when there is a chronic shortage of homes to buy.

Davy Stockbrokers economist Conall Mac Coille said the new scheme was likely to further stimulate the housing market.

Last week, the Affordable Housing Bill, which gives legislative backing to the shared equity scheme, passed through the Dáil.

Mr Mac Coille said the ­Central Bank had yet to approve the scheme.

He said the change that means those availing of the shared equity scheme do not have to repay the principal if they remain in the house was made to gain approval for the scheme from the Central Bank.

He expects it will be operational by September.

Under the shared equity scheme the 20pc equity loan will be available to first-time buyers of newly built homes.

The scheme will only apply for houses valued at up to €400,000 in Dublin, and apartments priced up to €450,000 in Dublin.

The price cap is €350,000 in Meath and Kildare.

Mr Mac Coille wrote in an investment note: “Crucially, there is no obligation to repay the equity loan as long as the property remains the primary residence.”

He said the loan equity can be used with the 10pc help-to-buy cash rebate, “so the State will provide 30pc of the ­purchase price”.

The interest rate on the shared equity funding will be 0pc for the first five years, 1.75pc to year 15, and 2.15pc to year 30.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s shared equity scheme has divided opinion.

There is strong support for it among the public.

An Ibec-funded Behaviour and Attitudes survey in April found a majority of 56pc said they were in favour of the Government’s shared equity scheme.

About a third of those surveyed said they were interested in availing of it.

But internal documents have revealed that Department of Housing officials warned that a shared equity housing scheme would lead to “inflated house prices” and would be an “incentive” for developers and “not the purchasers”, the Sunday Business Post reported.

Similar fears about shared equity scheme inflating property prices have been expressed by the Central Bank, the Economic and Social Research Institute, officials in the Department of Finance and Opposition TDs.

In May, the Central Bank gave preliminary approval to the equity loan scheme, allowing banks to participate but conditional on the final terms.