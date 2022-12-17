Company operating on behalf of vulture funds to offer fixed rate mortgages to under-pressure borrowers

Mortgage holders serviced by the likes of Pepper and Start often can’t switch because they are, or have been, in arrears. Photo: Stock image

Mortgage servicing company Pepper, which operates on behalf of vulture funds, said it will offer fixed mortgage repayments to customers unable to cope with multiple interest rate rises. Loan servicers generally do not offer fixed rates, with huge numbers of borrowers on high-cost variables instead.

Pepper also said it will lower interest rates for under-pressure customers, and is setting up a new dedicated support unit to help customers hit hard by rate rises, the Irish Independent has learned.

Pepper services around 60,000 mortgages, which are ultimately owned by vulture funds.

This news comes after fears were expressed of a massive spike in arrears on the way, due to huge hikes in interest rates on mortgages owned by vulture funds.

Many vulture fund rates were high before the European Central Bank ( ECB) started hiking its lending rates, and have now gone as high as 6.5pc to 7pc – with more potential rises on the way.

​Mortgage holders serviced by the likes of Pepper and Start often can’t switch because they are, or have been, in arrears.

Others have split mortgages – where a portion of the loan is set to one side with payments made on that tranche later. Some lenders will not accept them if they try to switch.

Now Pepper has said its solutions for customers unable to meet mortgage payments will include reduced rates and fixed reduced monthly repayments.

“These solutions include fixed reduced monthly repayments, interest-only payments, term extensions, arrears capitalisations, interest rate discounts, as well as other options.

“While Pepper does not offer a fixed rate mortgage product, we do have the flexibility to implement solutions including interest rate discounts both for short-term and extended periods based on affordability and an assessment of the customers’ individual circumstances,” it said.

And it said that it will tailor solutions for those on split mortgages. It is setting up a helpline for concerned customers.

A spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware this is a challenging time for many people and our team is on hand to help any customer concerned about their ability to meet payments, with a broad range of solutions which we can tailor to their individual situation.”

However, large numbers have complained to this publication that they are unable to get a response when they contact Pepper.

Pepper said it was planning what it called “a proactive outreach programme” to what its team has already identified as the most vulnerable customers and will be contacting them to offer advice and assistance.

The credit servicer said it would offer support and find solutions for tracker and variable rate customers impacted by higher mortgage interest rates and the rising cost of living.

Pepper said switching to another lender is a viable solution for many customers and it will work with customers looking to do so. Pepper also said it does not receive any commercial benefit from the increase in interest rates, which are being directly passed on.